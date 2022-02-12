Barnsley vs QPR live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Barnsley and QPR will compete for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 32 matches.

Barnsley vs QPR Live Stream

Barnsley vs QPR Preview

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 setback at the hands of Luton Town. Carlton Morris’ goal was followed by goals from Allan Campbell and Elijah Adebayo, giving the Hatters all three points.

In a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough at Loftus Road, QPR had to settle for a share of the spoils. Boro came from behind twice to earn a point in London, thanks to Dael Fry’s first-half strike and Albert Adomah’s second-half own goal.

The draw dropped the Hoops to fourth place in the standings, with 52 points from 29 games. Barnsley is still in last place and are eight points from safety.

When does Barnsley vs QPR kick-off?

The Barnsley vs QPR will kick off at 20:00 on 12th February 2022 at Oakwell.

Barnsley vs QPR Team News

Barnsley Team News

Barnsley will be without the services of Victor Adeboyejo, Callum Brittain, Jasper Moon, Clarke Odour, Matty Wolfe, and Cauley Woodrow.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Collins; Kitching, Helik, Andersen; Vita, Quina, Gomes, Benson, Styles; Morris, Cole

QPR Team News

QPR will play without Sam McCallum, and Jordan Archer.

QPR possible starting lineup:

Marshall; Barbet, Dunne, Dickie; Wallace, Field, Johansen, Adomah; Willock, Chair; Dykes