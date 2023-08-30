Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona are one of the most prestigious soccer clubs in the world. Since their inauguration in November 1899, the Blaugrana have attracted some of the game’s greatest players, entertained fans by playing jaw-dropping football. Over the last 123 years, they have accumulated a plethora of trophies, including 27 La Liga titles, five European championships, and three FIFA Club World Cups.

Since the very beginning, Barcelona have been obsessed with playing eye-catching football, with scoring more than blocking. Luckily, they have never had any trouble finding players who suit their style, who know how to strike the perfect balance between flamboyance and effectiveness. Today, we will take a look at some of the best forwards the club have ever had; check out Barca’s leading scorers in the 21st century.

#5 Pedro – 99 goals

One of the most underrated players in the history of Barcelona, Pedro scored an impressive 99 goals in 321 appearances for the club across competitions. In addition to scoring as many goals, the Spaniard also pitched in with 62 assists between 2008 and 2015.

A sensational right-winger, Pedro won it all during his time at Camp Nou. He won five La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies, and three Copas del Rey, among other honors. Pedro, who currently plies his trade at Lazio, left the Catalonian outfit for Chelsea in August 2015.

#4 Neymar – 105 goals

Neymar, who scored 105 goals in 186 games across competitions, joined Barcelona in a sensational $95.77 million deal from Brazilian club Santos in July 2013. The Brazilian ace did not make much of an impact in his debut season. but emerged as one of his team’s best players in their Treble-winning 2014-15 season. The Brazil international scored 39 goals and provided 10 assists in 51 games that season. His exploits helped him to a top-three finish in the Ballon d’Or race the following year.

Neymar won three La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy before Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came calling for him in July 2017. The player green-lit the move and joined PSG for an eye-popping record $241.59 million in the summer of 2017.

#3 Samuel Eto’o – 130 goals

A gifted center-forward with supreme confidence, Samuel Eto’o is Barcelona’s third-highest scorer in the 21st century. Between 2004 and 2009, the Cameroonian legend featured in 199 games in all competitions, scoring an impressive 130 goals.

Eto’o joined the Camp Nou outfit from Mallorca in a $29.38 million deal in August 2004. He impressed fans with his sublime movement, burst of pace, and clinical finishing, inevitably emerging as a club favorite. Prior to leaving for Inter Milan in 2009, Eto’o won three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies, amongst other honors.

#2 Luis Suarez – 195 goals

Scoring 195 goals in 283 matches for Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez has claimed the second spot on the list. He is third on Barcelona’s all-time list, behind topper Lionel Messi and second-placed Cesar Rodriguez. Suarez also proved to be an excellent creator during his stay in the Catalonian capital, with him pitching in with an impressive 113 assists.

The center-forward joined the Blaugrana from Liverpool for a $88.77 million fee in July 2014. He scored 25 goals in 43 appearances in his debut season as Barcelona marched on to their second Treble in history. He improved year-on-year at Camp Nou and formed an enviable partnership with Messi, with the two combining for 99 goals in 258 games for Barca. Before leaving for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020, Suarez helped the Catalans to four La Liga titles, four Copas del Rey, and a UEFA Champions League trophy amongst others.

#1 Lionel Messi – 672 goals

The greatest-ever player to ply his trade at Barcelona, Lionel Messi is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 672 goals in 778 games across competitions. The Argentina icon also happens to be the club’s all-time top assist provider, having set up 303 goals between 2004 and 2021.

Messi, who graduated from Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, enjoyed his best-ever campaign on a personal level in the 2011-12 season. Playing 60 games in all competitions, he scored an impressive 73 goals and provided 32 assists. Out of his 73 goals, 50 came in La Liga, making him the first player ever to reach the milestone. After winning 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with the Blaugrana, Messi left the club as a free agent in the summer of 2021.