Union Berlin will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form with a win over a struggling Augsburg side in the Bundesliga this week.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin live stream

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Preview

The visitors have won three and drawn two of their last five league matches and they will be full of confidence heading into this contest. Meanwhile, the home side have failed to win their last five matches in the league and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points here. However, Augsburg are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Union Berlin and it will be interesting to see whether the away side can fix their mediocre head to head record with the win here.

When does Augsburg vs Union Berlin kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Augsburg vs Union Berlin kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 5th of February, at Augsburg Arena.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Team News

Augsburg team news

The home side will be without Tobias Strobl because of an ACL injury. Augsburg predicted line-up vs Union Berlin: Gikiewicz; Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Oxford, Iago; Hahn, Maier, Dorsch, Vargas; Pepi, Gregoritsch

Union Berlin team news

Meanwhile, Union Berlin will be without the services of Julian Ryerson after the player tested positive for COVID.

Union Berlin predicted line-up vs Augsburg: Luthe; Baumgartl, Knoche, Heintz; Trimmel, Haraguchi, Khedira, Giesselmann; Oztunali; Awoniyi, Michel