Augsburg will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Match Info Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Augsburg Arena.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

The home side have failed to win their last five matches in the league and they will be under pressure to bounce back strongly.

Augsburg are currently 16th in the league table with just four wins from 20 league matches and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to beat relegation this season.

Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game on the back of a five-match unbeaten run in the league and they are currently fourth in the league table. They will fancy their chances of picking up an away win here.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Union Berlin @ 19/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.



Augsburg vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Union Berlin have scored at least twice in their last three league matches. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Augsburg have failed to win their last five league matches. Bet on the visitors to secure all three points.

Union Berlin have kept a clean sheet in three of their last six meetings against Augsburg. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet here.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin betting tip: Get Union Berlin to win at 13/8.



Augsburg vs Union Berlin Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Augsburg vs Union Berlin from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Augsburg: 17/10 with Bet365

Draw: 9/4 with Bet365

Union Berlin: 13/8 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 19/17 with Bet365

Under: 4/5 with Bet365

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



