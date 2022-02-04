Augsburg will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Match Info Date: 5th February 2022
Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Augsburg Arena.
Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction
The home side have failed to win their last five matches in the league and they will be under pressure to bounce back strongly.
Augsburg are currently 16th in the league table with just four wins from 20 league matches and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to beat relegation this season.
Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game on the back of a five-match unbeaten run in the league and they are currently fourth in the league table. They will fancy their chances of picking up an away win here.
Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Union Berlin @ 19/2 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Augsburg vs Union Berlin Betting Tips
Union Berlin have scored at least twice in their last three league matches. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Augsburg have failed to win their last five league matches. Bet on the visitors to secure all three points.
Union Berlin have kept a clean sheet in three of their last six meetings against Augsburg. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet here.
Augsburg vs Union Berlin betting tip: Get Union Berlin to win at 13/8.
Augsburg vs Union Berlin Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Augsburg vs Union Berlin from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Augsburg: 17/10 with Bet365
Draw: 9/4 with Bet365
Union Berlin: 13/8 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 19/17 with Bet365
Under: 4/5 with Bet365
