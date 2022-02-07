Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol will play an interesting match against one another on 8th February 2022.

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol is now in 13th place in La Liga after a promising start to the season. Last month, the Catalan side lost 4-1 to Real Betis, and they cannot afford a repeat performance in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, is currently in the eighth position in the league table and has shown signs of improvement throughout the season. With a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey this week, the Basque giants will be optimistic heading into this match.

When does Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol kick-off?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol will kick off at 21:00 CET on 8th February 2022 at Estadio San Mamés (Bilbao).

Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol Team News

Athletic Bilbao Team News

Athletic has reported injury of Unai Vencedor and Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Lekue, Vivian, Martinez, Balenziaga; Berenguer, Zarraga, D Garcia, Muniain; R Garcia, I Williams

Espanyol Team News

Yangel Herrera won’t play for Espanyol.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Diego Lopez; Gil, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Embarba, Darder, Morlanes, Puado; Moron, Wu Lei

