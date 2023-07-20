Golf

Athletes And Celebrities Gather For DJ Khaled Golf Tournament In Miami

Anthony R. Cardenas
It was no white party thrown by Michael Rubin, but there was a gathering of athletes and celebrities at Miami Beach Golf Club on Thusday for the first ever golf tournament hosted by DJ Khaled.

Celebrities Take Swings At Golf Event Hosted By DJ Khaled

It was a charitable event, the first of its kind thrown by Khaled. Officially called the We The Best Golf Classic, the tournament benefits the We The Best Foundation, which is “dedicated to enriching the lives of the next generation, from childhood to adulthood”.

While they may not have been the A-listers on the top of the celebrity food chain, there were some recognizable faces in attendance, especially from the sports world. Odell Beckham Jr., Terrell Owens, and Gary Sheffield were all present, and Showtime Basketball host Matt Barnes took some swings as well.

There was a heavy hip-hop presence as well, which would be assumed at an event thrown by a hip-hop producer. Timbaland, Jeezy, and Diddy convened under the tent to avoid the sun, while listening to Swizz Beats premier a new track. Also in attendance were Quavo, Fat Joe, and Bun B.

DJ Khaled talks about his views on golf as eloquently as he speaks on anything:

“My always invited me to play, and I never had time. Well, I realized I had time. I just didn’t make time. That’s what golf is teaching me. Life is now. We gotta stop saying we don’t have time for things. We have to make time,” he said. “God said, ‘I’m gonna stop everything; everybody get focused and recharged.’ God put me on that golf course. I went and played with my neighbors and some friends. It was so beautiful. We had so much fun, and for not playing in such a long time, my swing was there; I was hitting them. God was telling me, ‘Yo, Khal, watch what we gonna do now. We’re gonna get you more focused.’ Golf taught me to be more calm — not changing who I am because I have a lot of energy but the way I deal with things. Take time. Don’t trip. Don’t work off your emotions. Something that used to irritate you, brush it off, keep it moving. Go hit another nine holes.”

Also at the party was the controversial couple of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. The bond is infamous for their previous relationships and family affiliations, and none of that stopped them from being “inseparable” on the golf course, with plenty of public displays of affection to be had.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
Anthony R. Cardenas

