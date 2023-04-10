In a shocking turn of events, assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been accused of elbowing Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson during a heated match against Arsenal. The incident, which has left fans and pundits alike in disbelief, occurred just after the half-time whistle as the players were exiting the field.

Caught on camera, assistant referee, Contstantine Hatzidakis appeared to raise his arm and make contact with Andy Robertson, who immediately gestured that he had been struck by the official. The Liverpool player was subsequently led away by his teammates, with the incident sparking outrage and confusion in the high-profile soccer clash.

Just Scotland Capitan Andy Robertson getting elbowed (and booked for it) by the linesman. Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/i6jFpQIOq9 — Stephen Bissett (@stephebissett) April 9, 2023

Did the assistant referee elbow Andy Robertson? pic.twitter.com/dAYCgeVjhY — Tony (@TonyL_01) April 9, 2023

The governing body for Premier League referees, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), released a statement confirming that Hatzidakis will not officiate any matches while the Football Association (FA) investigates the matter. The PGMOL is fully aware of the situation and plans to review the incident in its entirety.

Former Man Utd Legend Roy Keane Says Robertson is a ‘Big Baby’

Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, admitted to not witnessing the altercation but acknowledged that he had heard “something happened.” Pundits covering the game were incredulous at the actions of the assistant referee. However, former Manchester United and Ireland midfielder, Roy Keane had a different view.

“He should be more worried about his defending,” Keane said. “Do you know what he is? That Robertson, I’ve watched him a number of times. He’s a big baby. That’s what that guy is.”

Love this from Roy Keane "Baby….A Big Baby….Baby". 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ie2h3sbHqc — Amit 🤟🏼 (@meamitshuklaa) April 10, 2023

The incident began when Hatzidakis, carrying the ball, was approached by Robertson, who appeared to grab the official as he walked across the pitch. Hatzidakis then seemed to react angrily, moving his arm back in what looked like an elbow towards Robertson’s face.

As a result of the confrontation, Robertson received a yellow card for dissent from referee Paul Tierney. Liverpool teammates Diogo Jota, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were visibly upset by the booking, expressing their frustration with the match officials as they left the field.

The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, has since been overshadowed by the bizarre altercation between Hatzidakis and Robertson.

Regardless of differing opinions, the matter is now in the hands of the FA, who will investigate and determine any potential consequences for Hatzidakis. The assistant referee could face severe punishment if found guilty of lashing out at a player, setting a precedent for future incidents involving match officials and players.

