Arsenal Vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Date, Time, Where To Watch In U.S., Head-To-Head, & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Sparks will fly when Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur square off in the North London Derby this weekend. Read on to learn all about the nail-biting English Premier League Matchday 6 fixture.

Arsenal Vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Date, Time, and Venue

Arsenal will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium for the first North London Derby of the 2023-24 campaign. The game will kick off at 2 P.M. BST (9:00 A.M. ET | 6:00 A.M. PT) on Sunday, September 24.

Arsenal Vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Where To Watch In The U.S.

NBC Sports has the right to broadcast all English Premier League matches in the USA. So, one can catch the clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur live on TV by tuning in to Peacock Premium. You can also stream the game live on Peacock.

Arsenal Vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Current Form & H2H Record

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been in fine form in the 2023-24 season, making it quite an unpredictable affair. The Gunners are coming into the game on the back of an emphatic 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League. They are also unbeaten in the Premier League this season, having won four of their five matches (1 draw). Their best result came on September 3, when they picked up a massive 3-1 victory over Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been on the money under new coach Ange Postecoglou. The former Celtic manager has turned the Lilywhites into an efficient machine, one that not only scores excellent goals but also keeps it tight at the back. Like Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Spurs are also unbeaten in the Premier League this season, winning four of their first five fixtures (1 draw).

With a goal difference of eight (13 scored, 5 conceded), they find themselves in second place in the Premier League standings, two points behind leaders Manchester City and a couple of places above fourth-placed Arsenal.

Being local rivals, the two teams cross paths quite frequently. According to the data from Evening Standard, they have faced each other a total of 206 times, with Arsenal winning 85 times, Tottenham winning 67 times, and the pair playing out 54 draws.

Arsenal Vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Prediction

Tottenham have played superbly under the Scottish tactician this season, striking the perfect balance between attack and defense. Arteta’s side, too, have been near-spotless, emerging as one of the contenders for the 2023-24 Premier League title. While Sunday’s match can go either way, we feel the Gunners just might nick it, courtesy of their home advantage and deeper bench. We predict Arsenal to pick up a 2-1 win and extend their unbeaten home run against Spurs to 14 years.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
