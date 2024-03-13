Soccer

Arsenal Make Sporting Lisbon Forward Viktor Gyokeres Primary Summer Transfer Target

Cai Parry
Sports Editor
Premier League title chasers Arsenal have reportedly identified Sporting Lisbon and Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres as their main transfer target ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal Make Gyokeres Main Summer Transfer Target

Sporting Lisbon and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly been made Arsenal‘s number one striker target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Gunners scouts have been watching the forward over the past few months and are impressed by his output, as he currently boasts 33 goals and 12 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this term.

Reports linking the 25-year-old with the club comes amid their reported interest in landing a talented striker that is compatible with Mikel Arteta‘s style of play over the summer.

Seemingly, the North London club’s scouts believe that they have found their man in Gyokeres, who has the versatility to play across the front line, either up front, on the left-wing, or on the right-wing.

Signing the Swede is another issue though, as Sporting could demand that his €100million release clause is met before allowing him to depart. Gyokeres only joined the club from Championship side Coventry last summer for a deal worth €24million with add-ons, and any sale would see the West Midlands club earn 10-15% of the profits.

His current contract with the Liga Portugal leaders runs until the summer of 2028, and it is currently unknown whether Sporting would be receptive to offers below the €100million benchmark FootballTransfers claim.

Gunners Face Competition From Chelsea, Manchester United & More

SportsLens have previously revealed that fellow Premier League side Chelsea are interested in staking a claim for Gyokeres‘ signature alongside AC Milan, whilst Manchester United have also been touted as potential suitors.

The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson last summer in an attempt to solve their goalscoring issues, however the Senegal international has failed to hit the ground running, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side are being tipped to return to the market at the end of the season.

They have long held an interest in signing Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen, who has also been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabia, but they also hold a vested interest in Gyokeres.

Speaking to Portuguese television back in January, Gyokeres was asked about rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea, to which he responded: “I don’t think anything about it.

“I’m here and we have important games, I’m focused on that. There’s a lot of talk on social media and other places, but I’m not focused on that. I don’t think about anything else. I’m here now and I’m 100 per cent focused on this and the club.”

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby.
Cai Parry

Arrow to top