Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal will meet with Jorginho’s agent in the coming weeks to discuss his future at the club. According to Romano, the 32-year-old would like to continue in north London, but much will depend on how the talks go between the two parties in their meeting.

Agent Comments On Jorginho’s Future In North London

The Gunners signed Jorginho for a mere €11.3 million ($12.3 million) fee from local rivals Chelsea in January 2023. The 2020 European Champion played 852 minutes of soccer across 14 Premier League matches in the 2022-23 season, operating as Arsenal’s first-choice defensive midfielder. Minutes have dried up for the Italian this season, with Declan Rice occupying his place in the middle of the park with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard joining him. Mikel Arteta has used him alongside Rice, but those opportunities have been few and far between.

Jorginho has participated in 16 Premier League games since the start of the 2023-24 season, playing only a total of 594 minutes. Unless Arsenal suffer a blow or two in the middle, Jorginho’s situation is unlikely to improve.

Despite struggling for minutes, the former Napoli midfielder sees his future at the Emirates Stadium. Discussing his client’s future, Jorginho’s agent Joao Santo said on TVPlay:

“Contract expiring in June? Arsenal have our priority. Jorginho is very happy with his teammates, with Arteta and with Edu Gaspar.

“We will consider the proposals and decide what’s the best option for his future.”

Arsenal Could Jorginho A New Contract, Hints Fabrizio Romano

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano hinted that Arsenal might also be interested in keeping him around, as they were gearing up to hold talks with Jorginho’s agent in the coming weeks.

The Italian journalist said:

“Arsenal will speak to Jorginho’s agent in the next weeks, there will be conversations about his contract. Jorginho’s agent confirms that Arsenal will have their priority, he’d be happy to stay at the club but of course we have to see how these conversations will go.”

Jorginho, who won the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea, has played 41 games for Arsenal in all competitions so far. He has scored once and provided two assists. His contract with Arsenal expires on June 30, 2024.