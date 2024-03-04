Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Gunners Will Meet With Star’ Agent Ahead Of His Contract Expiry In June

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal will meet with Jorginho’s agent in the coming weeks to discuss his future at the club. According to Romano, the 32-year-old would like to continue in north London, but much will depend on how the talks go between the two parties in their meeting.

Agent Comments On Jorginho’s Future In North London

The Gunners signed Jorginho for a mere €11.3 million ($12.3 million) fee from local rivals Chelsea in January 2023. The 2020 European Champion played 852 minutes of soccer across 14 Premier League matches in the 2022-23 season, operating as Arsenal’s first-choice defensive midfielder. Minutes have dried up for the Italian this season, with Declan Rice occupying his place in the middle of the park with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard joining him. Mikel Arteta has used him alongside Rice, but those opportunities have been few and far between.

Jorginho has participated in 16 Premier League games since the start of the 2023-24 season, playing only a total of 594 minutes. Unless Arsenal suffer a blow or two in the middle, Jorginho’s situation is unlikely to improve.

Despite struggling for minutes, the former Napoli midfielder sees his future at the Emirates Stadium. Discussing his client’s future, Jorginho’s agent Joao Santo said on TVPlay:

Contract expiring in June? Arsenal have our priority. Jorginho is very happy with his teammates, with Arteta and with Edu Gaspar.

We will consider the proposals and decide what’s the best option for his future.”

Arsenal Could Jorginho A New Contract, Hints Fabrizio Romano

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano hinted that Arsenal might also be interested in keeping him around, as they were gearing up to hold talks with Jorginho’s agent in the coming weeks.

The Italian journalist said:

Arsenal will speak to Jorginho’s agent in the next weeks, there will be conversations about his contract. Jorginho’s agent confirms that Arsenal will have their priority, he’d be happy to stay at the club but of course we have to see how these conversations will go.”

Jorginho, who won the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea, has played 41 games for Arsenal in all competitions so far. He has scored once and provided two assists. His contract with Arsenal expires on June 30, 2024.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Gunners Will Meet With Star’ Agent Ahead Of His Contract Expiry In June

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Chelsea And Premier League Legend Frank Lampard
Soccer
Paul Scholes Claims Manchester City Star Is A ‘Much Better’ Soccer Player Than Chelsea Icon Frank Lampard
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has heaped praise on Manchester City star Phil Foden, claiming he has outshone Chelsea icon Frank Lampard in terms of ability. The ex-midfield star also…

Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Predicts Premier League Winner
Soccer
“Not being the most subtle in his game” – Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Admits Liverpool Star Surprised Him In Nottingham Forest Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has admitted that Darwin Nunez surprised him with his performance during Liverpool’s narrow win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (March 2). How Did Darwin…

Pep Guardiola Manchester City Premier League
Soccer
5 Managers With Most Premier League Title Wins: Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Is In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Phil Foden Manchester City Hero Against Manchester United
Soccer
Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Phil Foden Inspires Premier League Holders To Comeback Victory
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Chelsea Ramsdale
Soccer
Chelsea Considering Summer Move For Out-Of-Favour Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 01 2024
Manchester United Vs Manchester City
Soccer
Manchester City Vs. Manchester United: Where To Watch Premier League Encounter In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 01 2024
Arrow to top