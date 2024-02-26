Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Warns Gunners May Have To Participate In Bidding War To Sign 23-Year-Old Winger

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed many top teams are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto in the summer, suggesting Arsenal may have to win a bidding war to get their man.

Pedro Neto Is On The Radar Of Many Top English Clubs

Since officially joining Wolverhampton Wanderers’ senior team in August 2019, Pedro Neto has gradually established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League. The 23-year-old is devastatingly quick off the blocks, is a fantastic dribbler, does not play wayward passes, always looks for his teammates, and is not afraid to put his foot through the ball. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Neto has played 17 Premier League games, scoring twice and providing nine assists. The Portugal international has also hit the woodwork thrice.

Neto’s performances have not gone unnoticed in Europe, with multiple teams keeping a close eye on him. According to renowned journalist David Ornstein, as many as five English sides are interested in Neto, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Manchester United. Wolves are aware of the interest their star player has generated in the market and are set to ask a premium for his services.

A recent report claimed that Wolves had set a staggering £80 million ($101.4 million) price tag on the player. Fabrizio Romano, however, believes it is too early for it, but warns a bidding war could be on the cards.

Wolves Have Not Set Price Tag For Arsenal Target, Says Fabrizio Romano

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian wrote:

I have no indication yet on the asking price, too early. Wolves will discuss that closer to the summer.

But I’m sure there will be many clubs interested in Neto. He’s being scouted regularly by many clubs and he can do special things in the future. So he will be one of the names of the summer.”

Since joining Wolves from Lazio five years back, Neto has played 108 games in the Premier League, scoring 11 times and providing 19 assists. Neto, whose market price stands at €42 million or $45.5 million (via Transfermarkt), will become a free agent in June 2027.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

