Top journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Cedric Soares will not sign a contract extension with Arsenal, saying both parties have decided to part ways at the end of the season. As per Romano, the right-back has options in Europe, including multiple suitors in Turkey.

Soares, 32, has spent the majority of the 2023-24 season warming the Arsenal bench. Mikel Arteta has deployed him in three Premier League matches so far, allowing him only 59 minutes of soccer. His sole start this season came in a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on December 11.

The Portuguese sees his contract expire on June 30, and Romano has claimed he will not extend his stay in north London. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist wrote:

“Cedric Soares is not going to extend his contract at Arsenal – it’s over between the player and the club, and there is not even a conversation to extend his contract. It’s 100% going to be time for them to part ways at the end of this season.

“Soares has some possibilities around Europe and Arsenal are looking at different solutions in that position. The experienced Portuguese full-back will of course remain professional until the end of his contract, then he will make a decision on his next move, and he could have a number of options.”

Romano claimed that Turkish giants Besiktas had lodged their interest in Soares in recent months, but the player turned them down. The ex-Fulham man will reportedly consider all his options before finalizing his next club. Romano added:

“Turkish clubs, including Besiktas, already wanted Soares recent months, but he decided to stay. Now he will have multiple options around Europe. Nothing is close at the moment but I’m told Cedric will consider different opportunities in order to make a final choice in the summer, not now.”

A Look At Cedric Soares’ Premier League Career

The 32-year-old entered England in June 2015 when Southampton signed him from Sporting CP. He spent three-and-a-half years at the club before joining Inter Milan on a half-season loan. Soares returned to Southampton in January 2020 only to leave for Arsenal at the end of the season.

After two-and-a-half uninterrupted years at the Emirates Stadium, Soares joined Fulham on a season long loan. He returned to north London in July 2023, but make-shift right-back Ben White had cemented his place on the right by then.

Across three clubs, Soares has played 167 Premier League matches, scoring thrice and providing 13 assists.