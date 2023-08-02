Premier League powerhouse Arsenal have extended their shirt sponsorship deal with long-time partner Emirates Airline. The Gunners are set to flaunt Emirates’ logo in front of their shirts until June 2028.

Emirates first came on board as Arsenal’s shirt sponsors in 2006, and the partnership has only grown stronger since. With the new deal in place, Emirates is set to remain the chief sponsor for the club’s men’s, women’s, and academy team shirts for at least 22 years.

#ad Woven Together 🧵 For 17 years Arsenal and @Emirates have been woven together as one 🪡 With great pride and excitement, we’ve extended the longest running front-of-shirt partnership in the Premier League until 2028 ✈️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 2, 2023

Arsenal are proud to make history with Emirates Airline

Announcing the renewal, Arsenal’s chief commercial officer Juliet Slot said (via The Daily Mail):

“We are incredibly proud to make history by extending our partnership with Emirates until 2028.

“The longevity of our special relationship is a sign of our enduring shared values, our ambition to bring our global communities together, and our commitment to building on the numerous achievements that have marked our 17-year journey to date.”

She added:

“As we take our partnership to a minimum of 22 years together, we’re excited to move forward and we’re focused on celebrating more incredible moments with our supporters around the world.”

President of Emirates Airline, Sir Tim Clark, also welcomed the extension with open arms.

He said:

“I’m proud of the journey that Emirates and Arsenal have shared over the past 17 years. Together, we’ve celebrated triumphs and stood strong against challenges. Our partnership has been built on a shared vision of excellence and a dedication to enriching the experiences of fans around the world.”

Clark concluded by adding:

“Emirates is very pleased to extend and reaffirm our partnership with Arsenal. We look forward to creating even more magical moments with Arsenal; and together, unite, inspire, and make a meaningful impact on communities around the world through the beautiful game.”

Arsenal and Emirates have been in business for 19 years

While Emirates came on as the north Londoner’s shirt sponsors in 2006, they first entered a partnership with Arsenal two years prior, in 2004. They struck a deal to hold the naming rights for the Londoner’s new stadium. The deal was renewed in 2012, allowing Emirates to hold the name for 16 more years, until 2028.