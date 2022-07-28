Arsenal Announce Collaboration With KSI and Logan Paul’s PRIME Hydration Drink

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul’s PRIME hydration drink will become one of the club’s official drink partners from the start of next season.

The Gunners will stock the hugely popular energy and performance drink for match-going fans at the Emirates Stadium, starting at the Emirates Cup against Sevilla this weekend.

KSI is a self-confessed life-long Arsenal fan, and described the announcement as as “childhood dream of mine”. His business partner Logan Paul, who co-founded the brand, was a former rival on both YouTube as well as in the ring after two high-profile bouts in 2018 and 2019.

However, after collaborating to find a gap in the market, which they identified as a sports drink with genuine hydrating properties as well as a great taste, the hugely popular brand went on to sell out nearly everywhere in the UK upon release.

KSI commented on the announcement, stating: “Honestly, I can’t believe it, this is a childhood dream of mine.

“From watching Arsenal tear up the Premier League in the early 2000’s to now being associated with Arsenal officially with PRIME, it’s a dream come true and I’m still pinching myself! This is a huge moment and I’m so glad it’s with the team I support.”

Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Juliet Slot, added: “We are always looking to join forces with new, exciting and forward-thinking brands. PRIME falls comfortably into that category, with a product and founders at the forefront of modern culture.

“KSI is a lifelong Arsenal supporter and it’s fantastic we can keep this in the family. I’m sure our supporters will love the drink and I’m excited to see the fun ways we will bring this partnership to life.”

