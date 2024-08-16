Arne Slot Speaks On Martin Zubimendi Transfer Disaster

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Ipswich, manager Arne Slot speaks about the failed Martin Zubimendi transfer.

Zubimendi transfer saga

Liverpool were prepared to activate the £51 million release clause for the holding midfielder from Real Sociedad. However, the transfer encountered difficulties at the stage of personal terms, as Zubimendi was uncertain about his desire to remain in La Liga.

In the end, the Euro 2024 winner decided to stay at his boyhood club and he rejected the move to Liverpool, leaving the Reds still without a new signing ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Slot breaks silence on Zubimendi and inactivity in the window

When asked about the unusual inactivity in the transfer window, Slot assured the press that the club is still working to bring new players in.

Slot said: “Zubimendi was one of them to be fair, but he decided not to come. We go forward with the ones we have. [Wataru] Endo did well in pre-season. We’re in a good place.

“[Sporting director] Richard [Hughes] is trying to strengthen the squad. Zubimendi decided not to come, we did every effort. If a player decides not to come then it’s obvious he’s not coming.”

Richard Hughes is facing fire as Liverpool are now the only club in the Premier League to have not signed anyone in the transfer window. Liverpool director Michael Edwards brought Hughes in after the exceptional work he did at Bournemouth but things haven’t gone to plan since.

Liverpool have made money by selling youngsters Fabio Carvalho (£29.5m to Brentford) and Bobby Clark (£10m to RB Leipzig). They also freed some wages up by releasing Joel Matip and with Thiago retiring from football.

Will Liverpool struggle without signings?

As Slot said, Liverpool do still have Endo to take up the no. 6 position, as well as youngster Stefan Bajectic. Making the top four and winning a domestic trophy will be Liverpool’s target this season as Manchester City and Arsenal still look miles ahead in terms of squad depth.

Slot assured the press that Liverpool still have what it takes to challenge for the title despite the fact that there are no new arrivals.

The Dutch boss said: “That argument I don’t understand. If you don’t strengthen, you become weaker? We stay the same. I truly believe you can help on the training ground and improve.

“It has helped players to improve here. If others clubs strengthen they become better, but it’s not always true that new players make you stronger. Every player in the team needs perspective on playing time.

“If you keep bringing in players, the energy goes down. Me and Richard are trying to strengthen, if we think we have found someone, we try to bring him. Unfortunately the one we found (Zubimendi) said no.”

Liverpool also have a few key players that are on the final year of their contract such as Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Potentially losing those players on a free contract next summer is a prospect that no Liverpool fan will be pleased with.