Armenia vs Scotland Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 16/1 Nations League Bet

Scotland face a long trip away to Armenia on Tuesday night, and we have put together our bet builder selections which have a combined odds of 16/1.

Armenia vs Scotland Bet Builder Free Bet

Armenia vs Scotland Bet Builder Tips

John McGinn to be Carded @ 2/1 on bet365

Our first bet builder selection goes to John McGinn to be carded.

The Aston Villa winger is notoriously aggressive in everything he does, and his desire to win often sees him cautioned. He most recently picked up a yellow on international duty in Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine.

He also has a truly unbelievable disciplinary record in the Premier League, picking up 23 yellows in 100 appearances.

Exactly One Goal (3/1) and Scotland to Win @ 4/7 on bet365

We are predicting a low scoring game here, but Scotland just to edge it.

The away side won the reverse of this fixture at Hampden Park, but this should present a slightly different test in hot, humid conditions, particularly with players looking increasingly fatigued in what has been a packed schedule immediately after a long club season.

Scotland should have too much quality for a side 53 places below them in the world rankings, but their misfiring forward line means Steve Clarke’s side have often relied on their defensive resolve to see out recent results.

For that reason, we are predicting the Scots to just edge it and move clear of the relegation place.

Armenia vs Scotland Bet Builder @ 16/1 with bet365