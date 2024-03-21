In the 2023 NFL Draft, Arizona traded back with the Texans who gave up their 2024 first-round pick. The Cardinals finished 4-13 in 2023 and have the 4th overall pick in 2024. Their pick from Houston is the 27th overall pick since Houston made it to the divisional round.

Still, the Cardinals are in an excellent position to have a strong first-round in this year’s draft. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Arizona’s GM is open to taking calls for the #4 overall pick. Monti Ossenfort knows some teams have serious interest in trading up and the Cardinals are in a position where they could trade back.

Will Arizona give up the #4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

“There will be a big neon sign that says ‘open.’ I don’t like it blinking, it messes with my eyes, but we’re always going to be listening.” At No. 4, the #AZCardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is open for business on a potential trade. https://t.co/B65mNRhVNqhttps://t.co/B65mNRhVNq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2024



From what the Cardinals have shown, Kyler Murray is their franchise QB. The team does not need a QB while many teams in the first round do. That makes Arizona the perfect partner for a potential trade-up. Reportedly, the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are two teams who could trade up to draft J.J. McCarthy at #4. There could also be a team that trades up to take two-time All-American WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Mock drafts have Harrison Jr. being taken by the Cardinals at #4. However, they do have a pick later in the first round and may be willing to trade back. The Cardinals have 11 picks in the 2024 Draft. Two in the first, one in the second, and three in the third. That’s a ton of draft capital for Arizona to use and build their roster. If they traded back from the 4th overall pick, the Cardinals could still land a quality offensive lineman or defensive player later in the first.

“We’ll always have the conversation…if it makes sense.” Monti Ossenfort makes it clear that the Arizona Cardinals are, in fact, open for business when it comes to trading in the draft. pic.twitter.com/rJfGINNzKS — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) March 20, 2024



Next week, there is a league meeting in Orlando, Florida. Cardinals’ GM Monti Ossenfort will be able to speak with either GM in person and get some traction on a possible deal. Arizona could get a serious haul for the 4th overall pick if a team is willing to make the trade. If not, there will still be an elite player who will undoubtedly help the Cardinals in 2024. We’ll have to wait until the end of April to see what direction Arizona goes.