NFL

Arizona is reportedly listening to offers from teams who want to trade up to the 4th overall pick

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic

In the 2023 NFL Draft, Arizona traded back with the Texans who gave up their 2024 first-round pick. The Cardinals finished 4-13 in 2023 and have the 4th overall pick in 2024. Their pick from Houston is the 27th overall pick since Houston made it to the divisional round. 

Still, the Cardinals are in an excellent position to have a strong first-round in this year’s draft. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Arizona’s GM is open to taking calls for the #4 overall pick. Monti Ossenfort knows some teams have serious interest in trading up and the Cardinals are in a position where they could trade back.

Will Arizona give up the #4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?


From what the Cardinals have shown, Kyler Murray is their franchise QB. The team does not need a QB while many teams in the first round do. That makes Arizona the perfect partner for a potential trade-up. Reportedly, the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are two teams who could trade up to draft J.J. McCarthy at #4. There could also be a team that trades up to take two-time All-American WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Mock drafts have Harrison Jr. being taken by the Cardinals at #4. However, they do have a pick later in the first round and may be willing to trade back. The Cardinals have 11 picks in the 2024 Draft. Two in the first, one in the second, and three in the third. That’s a ton of draft capital for Arizona to use and build their roster. If they traded back from the 4th overall pick, the Cardinals could still land a quality offensive lineman or defensive player later in the first.


Next week, there is a league meeting in Orlando, Florida. Cardinals’ GM Monti Ossenfort will be able to speak with either GM in person and get some traction on a possible deal.  Arizona could get a serious haul for the 4th overall pick if a team is willing to make the trade. If not, there will still be an elite player who will undoubtedly help the Cardinals in 2024. We’ll have to wait until the end of April to see what direction Arizona goes.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Darius Robinson Missouri Pic
NFL

LATEST Missouri’s Darius Robinson has 20 Top 30 visits with teams before the draft in April

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
Jameis Winston Saints pic
NFL
Jameis Winston is embracing his role of being the backup QB for Cleveland in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024

Five different QBs played at least one game for the Browns in 2023. The team was hit hard with injuries and Cleveland had to adjust on the fly. Deshaun Watson,…

f26053b0 e2f8 11ee 8a5d 42094694baac
NFL
Aaron Donald Speaks On Retirement From NFL: “I’m Burnt Out”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024

One of the greatest defensive players in NFL history called it quits last week. Aaron Donald announced his retirement after ten dominant seasons with the Los Angeles Rams franchise, and…

rsz 5grfsi5z3fklzbkb2dzffuahna
NFL
3 Possible Destinations For NFL Free Agent Quarterback Ryan Tannehill
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
USATSI 19549980 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Are The Chargers Destined To Select A WR With Their 5th Overall Draft Pick?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
rsz dm 240223 nfl live xavien howard
NFL
Cornerback Xavien Howard Expresses His Desire To Play For The Houston Texans
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders pic
NFL
How many games will Jimmy Garoppolo play for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 20 2024
Arrow to top