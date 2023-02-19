NFL

Arizona Cardinals Set To Hire Drew Petzing As New Offensive Coordinator

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
Drew Petzing
Drew Petzing

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is set to make his second hire in as many days, as Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing is set to join as the new offensive coordinator.

Gannon makes the move for Petzing just a day after making Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis the new defensive coordinator in Arizona.

Petzing will work alongside Gannon with the pair reunited from their times together at the Minnesota Vikings between 2014-17. Gannon also worked with Rallis at the Eagles for two years, and he will become the NFL’s youngest coordinator once it becomes official.

Gannon gets his top choice again in Petzing, who joins the Cardinals looking to improve an offense that finished 21st in points scored and 22nd in yards in 2022. It’s the worst the team has done in offensive rankings since quarterback Kyler Murray joined the team back in 2019.

The new Arizona head coach was announced just two days after the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and he’d been the Philly defensive coordinator for two seasons under Nick Sirianni.

Gannon spoke about his plans for his coaching staff.

“With all our coaches (I want) capacity and character,

“I want smart guys that value the players and want to serve the players. That’s their job to maximize the players. I want to be able to start putting that staff together.”

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Drew Petzing
NFL

LATEST Arizona Cardinals Set To Hire Drew Petzing As New Offensive Coordinator

Author image Kyle Curran  •  47min
DeMarcus
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Approach New England Defensive Line Coach DeMarcus Covington
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023

The Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington with the Arizonans keen on bringing him to the franchise.  Cardinals general manager Monti…

Aaron Jones Packer
NFL
Aaron Jones Says He Is “Honored” As He Takes Pay Cut To Stay At Green Bay Packers
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023

Well, Green Bay Packers will be glad to know the status of at least one Aaron going into the 2023 season, as Aaron Jones will be staying on with the…

Bienemeimy 1
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Edging Closer To Washington Commanders Job
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023
Travis Kelce SNL
NFL
Travis Kelce To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Month After Super Bowl Win
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 17 2023
Petzing
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Request To Interview Browns QB Coach
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 16 2023
Hodgins
NFL
New York Giants Bring Back Isiah Hodgins
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 16 2023
Arrow to top