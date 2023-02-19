New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is set to make his second hire in as many days, as Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing is set to join as the new offensive coordinator.

Gannon makes the move for Petzing just a day after making Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis the new defensive coordinator in Arizona.

Petzing will work alongside Gannon with the pair reunited from their times together at the Minnesota Vikings between 2014-17. Gannon also worked with Rallis at the Eagles for two years, and he will become the NFL’s youngest coordinator once it becomes official.

The #Cardinals are hiring Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, per sources. Petzing, 35, was most recently the #Browns QBs coach and previously was in Minnesota, where he worked with Jonathan Gannon. A rising young assistant. pic.twitter.com/IlAqYXulVo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2023

Gannon gets his top choice again in Petzing, who joins the Cardinals looking to improve an offense that finished 21st in points scored and 22nd in yards in 2022. It’s the worst the team has done in offensive rankings since quarterback Kyler Murray joined the team back in 2019.

The new Arizona head coach was announced just two days after the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and he’d been the Philly defensive coordinator for two seasons under Nick Sirianni.

Gannon spoke about his plans for his coaching staff.

“With all our coaches (I want) capacity and character,

“I want smart guys that value the players and want to serve the players. That’s their job to maximize the players. I want to be able to start putting that staff together.”

