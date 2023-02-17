NFL

Arizona Cardinals Approach New England Defensive Line Coach DeMarcus Covington

Kyle Curran
The Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington with the Arizonans keen on bringing him to the franchise. 

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort developed a relationship with Covington when they were together at the Patriots between 2017 and 2019, and the pair know each-other well.

Covington’s first job in the NFL was as Patriots coaching assistant from 2017 to 2018, then he was promoted to linebackers coach in 2019. However, he accepted a new role as the team’s defensive line coach back in 2020, but looks to be moving on now.

Since Covington has been DL coach at the Patriots, they’ve been no lower than 11th in terms of points allowed per game. They went all the way up to second in that category in 2021, before dropping a little lower to seventh this past season.

Being a relatively young coach at the age of 33, Covington had spent a good number of years coaching at college football level. His most recent job before making the step up to the NFL was at Eastern Illinois as their co-defensive coordinator and DL coach before moving on in 2017.

This news of a potential move to the Cardinals for Covington comes after the franchise reportedly set up an interview with Chicago Bears line backers coach Dave Borgonzi over the defensive coordinator job for Saturday.

Arrow to top