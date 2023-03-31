NFL

Are Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Dating? Latest Rumors Revealed

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
bradyandwitherspoon 1
bradyandwitherspoon 1

Just when we thought the world of celebrity dating couldn’t get more surprising, rumors have begun swirling that recently divorced former NFL star Tom Brady is “newly dating” Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon. The rumor, first reported by Perez Hilton and DeuxMoi, has left many people both shocked and intrigued by the possibility of this unexpected pairing.

Two New Celebrity Divorcees Dating?

Witherspoon announced her divorce from husband of 12 years, Jim Toth, on Instagram last week. Not long after, an anonymous tipster sent an email to DeuxMoi with the subject “Epic and unexpected celeb couple.”

The message inside stated, “A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced.” To further hint at the couple in question, the tipster used the email address [email protected], referencing Witherspoon’s famous movie and Brady’s two NFL teams.

While neither Witherspoon nor Brady has confirmed the rumors, social media users have shared mixed reactions to the possibility of this new couple. Some find the pairing “random,” while others believe it somehow “makes sense.”

Common Ground a Bonding Experience

The two celebrities have a shared interest in football, with Witherspoon previously voicing her support for the Tennessee Titans. Furthermore, both stars are dealing with the aftermath of their recent high-profile divorces, providing them with a common ground to bond over.

It’s worth noting that Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen only finalized their divorce in October 2022, and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared to be quite upset about it. Fans speculated that a cryptic quote he shared about “false friends” and “betrayal” was a response to Bündchen’s candid interview about their relationship in Vanity Fair’s April 2023 issue.

On the other hand, Witherspoon’s divorce from Toth was reportedly a long time coming, as insiders claimed there was “zero spark” in their marriage for quite some time. The actress has allegedly been aware of Toth’s “wandering eye” for years, but only decided to end the marriage when he became increasingly careless with his indiscretions.

Business or Pleasure?

While the rumors of Witherspoon and Brady dating may have caused quite a stir on social media, some speculate that their repeated meetings could be for business reasons rather than romance. As Brady delves deeper into the film and television industry, it’s possible that Witherspoon might be producing a project with him in mind.

So, is this rumored relationship between Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady just gossip, or could they become Hollywood’s next unexpected power couple? Only time will tell.

For now, it’s important to remember that these are simply rumors, and neither party has confirmed the alleged romance. However, the possibility of these two high-profile celebrities joining forces in any capacity, whether romantically or professionally, is certainly an intriguing prospect.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 1427773321
NFL

LATEST NFL Draft 2023: Hendon Hooker Injury Keeps Him Out Of Tennessee’s Pro Day

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
Beckham
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Looking For $15 Million A Year
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly looking for $15 million per season according to NFL reporter Albert Breer.   Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. looking for around…

rsz 14376112930
NFL
NFL Draft 2023: Anthony Richardson Shines At Florida Pro Day
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h

Anthony Richardson has been making a name for himself during the NFL’s pre-draft process, increasing his draft stock and impressing teams with his physical ability. He continued his ascent up…

rsz gwvko6hcbzamwj4h2px4
NFL
New York Jets Now Team With Longest Streak Of No Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
Jackson
NFL
Reports: Patriots And Falcons Both Out On Lamar Jackson
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 29 2023
rsz fst ryuayaiirub
NFL
LOOK: Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement On Beach With Gronk, Edelman
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 28 2023
rsz 10nfl roughing jarrett 1 ea40 videosixteenbynine3000
NFL
NFL Owners Reject Rule To Make Roughing The Passer Reviewable
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 28 2023
Arrow to top