Just when we thought the world of celebrity dating couldn’t get more surprising, rumors have begun swirling that recently divorced former NFL star Tom Brady is “newly dating” Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon. The rumor, first reported by Perez Hilton and DeuxMoi, has left many people both shocked and intrigued by the possibility of this unexpected pairing.

Two New Celebrity Divorcees Dating?

Witherspoon announced her divorce from husband of 12 years, Jim Toth, on Instagram last week. Not long after, an anonymous tipster sent an email to DeuxMoi with the subject “Epic and unexpected celeb couple.”

The message inside stated, “A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced.” To further hint at the couple in question, the tipster used the email address [email protected], referencing Witherspoon’s famous movie and Brady’s two NFL teams.

While neither Witherspoon nor Brady has confirmed the rumors, social media users have shared mixed reactions to the possibility of this new couple. Some find the pairing “random,” while others believe it somehow “makes sense.”

The new rumors of Reese Witherspoon dating Tom Brady is so random it might be my favorite thing 🤣 — Sam ✨ (@xoxoxoitssam) March 29, 2023

Common Ground a Bonding Experience

The two celebrities have a shared interest in football, with Witherspoon previously voicing her support for the Tennessee Titans. Furthermore, both stars are dealing with the aftermath of their recent high-profile divorces, providing them with a common ground to bond over.

It’s worth noting that Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen only finalized their divorce in October 2022, and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared to be quite upset about it. Fans speculated that a cryptic quote he shared about “false friends” and “betrayal” was a response to Bündchen’s candid interview about their relationship in Vanity Fair’s April 2023 issue.

On the other hand, Witherspoon’s divorce from Toth was reportedly a long time coming, as insiders claimed there was “zero spark” in their marriage for quite some time. The actress has allegedly been aware of Toth’s “wandering eye” for years, but only decided to end the marriage when he became increasingly careless with his indiscretions.

Business or Pleasure?

While the rumors of Witherspoon and Brady dating may have caused quite a stir on social media, some speculate that their repeated meetings could be for business reasons rather than romance. As Brady delves deeper into the film and television industry, it’s possible that Witherspoon might be producing a project with him in mind.

So, is this rumored relationship between Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady just gossip, or could they become Hollywood’s next unexpected power couple? Only time will tell.

For now, it’s important to remember that these are simply rumors, and neither party has confirmed the alleged romance. However, the possibility of these two high-profile celebrities joining forces in any capacity, whether romantically or professionally, is certainly an intriguing prospect.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like