It’s fight week! KSI vs Joe Fournier is upon us as this highly anticipated celebrity boxing fight takes centre stage in London, England on Saturday night. Here is everything you need to know about the KSI vs Fournier at the MF & DAZN: X Series 007 card including the date, US start time and full fight undercard.
KSI vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
- 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
- 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
- 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
- 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -500 | Fournier +350
Above is everything you need to know about the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, May 13 from Wembley Arena, London, England, UK. The fight is a six round contest and will get underway at around 5pm EST approx.
KSI goes into Saturday’s fight as the overriding favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Fournier is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated celebrity cruiserweight boxing clash on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ringwalks!
KSI vs Fournier Start Time
TV channel (US): The KSI vs Fournier fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling MF & DAZN: X Series 007 clash live from London on DAZN PPV.
This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (New DAZN customers: $84.99, Existing subscribers: $64.99). The KSI vs Fournier fight will likely get underway at approx. 5pm EST.
KSI vs Joe Fournier Full Undercard
Here is the full undercard of fights at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. KSI vs Joe Fournier is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action with various celebrity boxers in action such as KIS’s brother, Deji, as well as the likes of Swarmz, Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|KSI vs Joe Fournier
|Cruiserweight
|6
|Deji vs Swarmz
|Light-Heavyweight
|4
|Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor
|Catchweight
|3
|byViruZz vs DK Money
|Cruiserweight
|3
|Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey
|TBA
|3
|Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii
|TBA
|3
|WingsOfRedemptions vs Boogie2988
|Heavyweight
|3
|Corn vs Unbaer
|Super-Lightweight
|3
|Luis Nestor vs Archie King
|Cruiserweight
|3
|Zuckles vs TBA
|Light-Heavyweight
|3
