What Is The KSI vs Joe Fournier Pay-Per-View Price?

Paul Kelly
KSI vs Joe Fournier goes down this weekend in London, England in the main event of MF & DAZN X Series 007. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated celebrity boxing showdown via streaming platform DAZN PPV – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch the fight?

How Much Will The KSI vs Joe Fournier Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing KSI back in action. KSI fights are always super events, with this fight against Joe Fournier no different. The Misfits Cruiserweight Title is also on the line for this compelling exhibition fight from the English capital.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch KSI vs Fournier. The fight is so big that it is available to buy via pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide.

DAZN PPV are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from Wembley Arena, London, England, UK, including the full undercard, boxing fans will be forced to pay the $84.99 pay-per-view fee.

DAZN’s price is set at $84.99 for new subscribers. For existing DAZN customers, the PPV cost will be slightly less at $64.99. DAZN are the only place boxing fans can watch this KSI vs Fournier clash, with DAZN airing the fight in over 200 countries worldwide.

This of course includes the highly anticipated main event between KSI and Joe Fournier, but also includes the rest of the undercard action too. There are some interesting fights on the undercard, including the likes of Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor and Deji vs Swarmz.

All you’ll have to do to watch the KSI vs Fournier full card is pay your one-off $84.99 pay-per-view fee at DAZN PPV, or alternatively a $64.99 payment if you are an existing DAZN subscriber.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude with two well known celebrities, it simply has to be a PPV event. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy the fight!

As of today for the main event, KSI is the -500 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy Joe Fournier as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +350 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend against the YouTube star.

What a fight we have on our hands from Wembley Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this MF & DAZN: X Series 007 main event bout between KSI and Joe Fournier.

KSI vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -500 | Fournier +350

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
