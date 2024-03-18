NFL

Are the Denver Broncos hinting toward drafting a QB in 2024?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bo Nix Oregon pic
Bo Nix Oregon pic

Roughly a year ago, Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos. Denver signed him to a five-year, deal worth $245 million. However, the nine-time Pro Bowl QB played just one season with the Broncos. Head coach Sean Payton hated Wilson and never saw him as his long-term QB.

That’s why Wilson was released by Denver this offseason. His extension was set to kick in next season. Now, the Broncos owe Wilson a lot of money while he’s not on their roster. Currently, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci are the only QBs on Denver’s roster. That could be the team hinting they are going to draft a QB in 2024. The Broncos missed out on the top free agents available last week.

Will the Broncos draft a QB or use Jarrett Stidham as their starting QB next season?


In 2023, Jarrett Stidham was Denver’s backup behind Russell Wilson. Eventually, Wilson was benched for the final two games of the regular season. Sean Payton gave Stidham the start in Weeks 17 and 18. He went 1-1 in the third and fourth starts of his career. Stidham was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019. The 27-year-old spent two seasons in New England before joining the Raiders in 2022. With Las Vegas, he made two starts and lost both games.

If Denver uses Jarrett Stidham as their starter in 2024, they’re going with an inexperienced starter. Stidham has been a backup his entire NFL career. His four starts came within the last two seasons and he’s gone 1-3 in those games. Sean Payton would be asking a lot of Stidham to be their starter for Week 1. That’s why some are predicting that the team is going to take a QB in the 2024 Draft. Potentially with their first-round pick.


ESPN’s Field Yates is predicting the Broncos will draft Oregon’s Bo Nix with the 12th pick in 2024. Last season, the 24-year-old QB threw for 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2023. Nix started 61 games in his collegiate career, the most of any QB in NCAA history. There’s no doubt Nix has enough experience to be a starter. However, the question remains will his skills in college translate to the pros? Using the 12th pick on Nix could be a gamble for Denver. They have over a month to decide on what they’re going to do in the draft. Will they use the 12th pick on a QB or is Jarrett Stidham going to start in Week 1?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bo Nix Oregon pic
NFL

LATEST Are the Denver Broncos hinting toward drafting a QB in 2024?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 18 2024
Mike Williams Chargers pic
NFL
Mike Williams will visit the Jets, Steelers, and Panthers as a free agent WR this week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 18 2024

After another failed season, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to hit a mini reset this offseason. They fired their head coach and general manager. On top of that, the team…

TreDavious White Bills pic
NFL
Free agent CB Tre’Davious White is set to visit with the Rams and Raiders this week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 18 2024

At 11-6 in 2023, the Bills were first in the AFC East. Buffalo earned a home playoff game and had the Steelers in the wildcard round. Josh Allen led the…

6da7d2dcac298e24736de3f389564f09
NFL
The Steelers Will Pay Their Quarterbacks Just $4.4 Million Combined In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 17 2024
Sam Howell Commanders pic
NFL
Sam Howell has been traded to the Seahawks and will be Geno Smith’s backup in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 15 2024
Marquise Brown Cardinals pic
NFL
What can Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown bring to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 15 2024
C.j. Mosley Jets pic
NFL
Jets’ C.J. Mosley has agreed to a new two-year deal for $17.25 million
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 14 2024
Arrow to top