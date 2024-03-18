Roughly a year ago, Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos. Denver signed him to a five-year, deal worth $245 million. However, the nine-time Pro Bowl QB played just one season with the Broncos. Head coach Sean Payton hated Wilson and never saw him as his long-term QB.

That’s why Wilson was released by Denver this offseason. His extension was set to kick in next season. Now, the Broncos owe Wilson a lot of money while he’s not on their roster. Currently, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci are the only QBs on Denver’s roster. That could be the team hinting they are going to draft a QB in 2024. The Broncos missed out on the top free agents available last week.

Will the Broncos draft a QB or use Jarrett Stidham as their starting QB next season?

Broncos may go with Jarrett Stidham and a rookie at quarterback in 2024. https://t.co/A9HIPK9Qxu — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 17, 2024



In 2023, Jarrett Stidham was Denver’s backup behind Russell Wilson. Eventually, Wilson was benched for the final two games of the regular season. Sean Payton gave Stidham the start in Weeks 17 and 18. He went 1-1 in the third and fourth starts of his career. Stidham was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019. The 27-year-old spent two seasons in New England before joining the Raiders in 2022. With Las Vegas, he made two starts and lost both games.

If Denver uses Jarrett Stidham as their starter in 2024, they’re going with an inexperienced starter. Stidham has been a backup his entire NFL career. His four starts came within the last two seasons and he’s gone 1-3 in those games. Sean Payton would be asking a lot of Stidham to be their starter for Week 1. That’s why some are predicting that the team is going to take a QB in the 2024 Draft. Potentially with their first-round pick.

What would be your reaction if the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix at pick 12? pic.twitter.com/HXU9Baw2Za — JaRunIt🏃 (@BroncosRuntry) March 15, 2024



ESPN’s Field Yates is predicting the Broncos will draft Oregon’s Bo Nix with the 12th pick in 2024. Last season, the 24-year-old QB threw for 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2023. Nix started 61 games in his collegiate career, the most of any QB in NCAA history. There’s no doubt Nix has enough experience to be a starter. However, the question remains will his skills in college translate to the pros? Using the 12th pick on Nix could be a gamble for Denver. They have over a month to decide on what they’re going to do in the draft. Will they use the 12th pick on a QB or is Jarrett Stidham going to start in Week 1?