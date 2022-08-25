We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ajax forward Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday night as he further attempts to push a move to Old Trafford.

This new installment to the Antony transfer saga is one of great news to Man United fans as it makes it ever more likely the forward will make his move to the club.

Antony’s adviser has informed the Dutch club that he wants to join old boss Erik ten Hag in Manchester after Ajax rejected an offer of £72.3million last week. Antony has already agreed personal terms with the club meaning the fee is all that’s left to be agreed.

Ajax are reluctant to sell due to losing Ten Hag and several key players within their team this summer, however they have set a price tag of £84.5m which United are looking likely to match.

This new move from Antony follows his refusal to train with the squad which led to him missing the game against Sparta Rotterdam. Following his transfer request he has a desirer for the move to be completed within 48 hours which could see him in the stands at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward has refused to commit his future at the club in the past and said: “No, to be perfectly honest, I can’t. What I can say is that I want to come to the right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, which is good for everyone.

“In the end, God determines my future. I am very happy at Ajax, I have a contract until the summer of 2025 and I will give everything for this beautiful club for every second.

“I wear the shirt with pride and from day one I feel at home. If we all decide that I will stay here, then I know that this is the best thing for me and the club. It’s not like I have to leave. Now I am focusing on playing football and have put all other matters in the hands of my agents and my brother. They will advise me on what is best.”

There are reports that the deal is stalling due to a clause in the forwards contract which states former club Sao Paolo get 20% of any profit when the player is sold. This explains why Ajax have set such a high fee for the player.