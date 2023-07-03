Anthony Edwards Signs Rookie Max Extension

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has singed his rookie max extension for five years worth about $260 million.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has agreed on a five-year designated rookie maximum deal that could be worth $260 million, his agents Bill Duffy and Joe Branch of WME tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/d0UTdqFgD9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023



Edwards joins LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton to sign their rookie max extensions. All of them are well deserving their respected extensions as all three players have the ability to be great players in the NBA for years to come.

For his career, Edwards has averaged 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Last season, Edwards made his first All-Star game and had a career high in points per game with 24.6.

Career Path

Anthony Edwards burst onto the NBA scene in the 2020-2021 season after being selected as the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. Known for his explosive athleticism, scoring prowess, and exciting playing style, Edwards quickly made a name for himself as one of the league’s most promising young talents. His electrifying dunks and clutch performances captivated fans and showcased his ability to impact games at a high level.

The Timberwolves organization recognized Edwards’ immense talent and wasted no time in securing his long-term future with the team. The rookie max extension, a five-year deal, not only provides financial security for Edwards but also demonstrates the team’s belief in his potential to become a cornerstone player for years to come.

This is a good move for the T-Wolves as they are trying to build around Edwards and Karl Anthony Towns and maybe Rudy Gobert. They needs all three of these players to pan out to get them into playoff contention again.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are +6600 to win the 2024 NBA Finals according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

Edwards especially showed promise during their first round loss to the Denver Nuggets in five games. He averaged 31/5/5 during that series and was the best player for the T-Wolves ad arguably on the court. A potential superstar is thriving in Minnesota is thriving and building around him will be their number one priority going forward.