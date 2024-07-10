For the last four seasons, Anthony Edwards has played for the Timberwolves. He was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by Minnesota. The 22-year-old made himself a household name this season with his stellar play and off-the-court swagger. Edwards is a player that kids want to be like when they grow up. He’s a rising superstar in the NBA.

Today, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced that Anthony Edwards is signing a massive contract extension with Adidas. It’s a multi-year contract extension worth eight figures manually. This makes Edwards the face of Adidas moving forward. A momentous moment for Edwards in his NBA journey.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-NBA star Anthony Edwards has signed a multiyear contract extension with Adidas that sources say reaches eight figures annually. Significant new deal cements Edwards as a face of Adidas. pic.twitter.com/QYiDY2Xwoi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2024



Over the past few seasons, Anthony Edwards has become one of the most talked about players in the NBA. Edwards is an extremely confident player and he backs that up every night. The two-time all-star was one of the faces of the NBA last season. Especially in the playoffs. He started the 2024 playoffs red hot and the media ran with it. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves lost in the Western Conference Finals but it was still an impressive playoff run for Anthony Edwards.

This summer, he’s playing in his first-ever Olympics with Team USA. Last year, he was the face of the FIBA Team USA men’s basketball roster that featured several up-and-coming players. With the success he’s had, the 22-year-old is signing a lucrative contract with Adidas. They are giving Edwards a multi-year contract extension worth eight figures annually.

First look at Anthony Edwards’ “Team USA” adidas AE 1 🇺🇸 @NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/aNqeiYft8x — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 6, 2024



Anthony Edwards’ signature shoe, the AE 1’s, was a massive hit for Adidas this past season. Young players aspire to be like Edwards and they want to have the same shoes as him. Adidas is one of the top basketball sneakers on the market and Edwards is trying to take them to #1. Catch Edwards rocking the AE 1’s this summer when the 22-year-old plays in the Olympics with Team USA.