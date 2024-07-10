NBA

NBA

Anthony Edwards has signed a multi-year contract extension worth eight figures annually with Adidas

Zach Wolpin
For the last four seasons, Anthony Edwards has played for the Timberwolves. He was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by Minnesota. The 22-year-old made himself a household name this season with his stellar play and off-the-court swagger. Edwards is a player that kids want to be like when they grow up. He’s a rising superstar in the NBA. 

Today, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced that Anthony Edwards is signing a massive contract extension with Adidas. It’s a multi-year contract extension worth eight figures manually. This makes Edwards the face of Adidas moving forward. A momentous moment for Edwards in his NBA journey.

Adidas signed Anthony Edwards to a multi-year contract extension worth eight figures annually


Over the past few seasons, Anthony Edwards has become one of the most talked about players in the NBA. Edwards is an extremely confident player and he backs that up every night. The two-time all-star was one of the faces of the NBA last season. Especially in the playoffs. He started the 2024 playoffs red hot and the media ran with it. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves lost in the Western Conference Finals but it was still an impressive playoff run for Anthony Edwards.

This summer, he’s playing in his first-ever Olympics with Team USA. Last year, he was the face of the FIBA Team USA men’s basketball roster that featured several up-and-coming players. With the success he’s had, the 22-year-old is signing a lucrative contract with Adidas. They are giving Edwards a multi-year contract extension worth eight figures annually.


Anthony Edwards’ signature shoe, the AE 1’s, was a massive hit for Adidas this past season. Young players aspire to be like Edwards and they want to have the same shoes as him. Adidas is one of the top basketball sneakers on the market and Edwards is trying to take them to #1. Catch Edwards rocking the AE 1’s this summer when the 22-year-old plays in the Olympics with Team USA.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
