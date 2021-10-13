Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis – Wednesday October 13

Horse racing expert Andrew Mount casts his eye over the Spreadex markets on Wednesday October 13th and picks out the best bets.

Register an account at SpreadEx and get a £20 Free Bet to use on today’s racing.

There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew had a winning selection with his lay of Fandabidozi on Tuesday and has two more spread betting picks for Wednesday’s racing at Wetherby and Bath.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday October 13th

WETHERBY 3.23

Opposing YCCS PORTOVERVO in Class 3 or higher company is usually the right thing to and he could only finish a modest second of three effort at Perth last time, taking his record in Class 3 or above to 433420422 (0-9). At the time of writing, he was trading at 5-2 in the fixed odds betting and at 20-23 in the SpreadEx 50-25-10 market for the Class 3 Bobby Renton Handicap Chase (3.23). He could prove vulnerable once more.

Recommendation: Oppose YCCS PORTOCERVO

BATH 4.15

The previous winners of the 1m6f Listed Beckford Stakes (4.15) came from well off the pace and, with a big field and plenty of prominent racers, that scenario could unfold again. SEA SYLPH came from midfield when landing a Class 2 handicap over this trip at Goodwood last time and won’t mind the return to this let-handed track, having kept on strongly into second place over the extended 1m3f here last month when the winner got first run. If she is given a similar patient ride, then it’s hard to see her finishing out of the frame. She can be backed at 6-1 in the SpreadEx fixed odds betting or bought on the 50-30-20-10 index.

Recommendation: Back SEA SYLPH

Spread Betting Calculator

Help is at hand if punters wish to work out what they could stand to gain or use when spread betting on horse racing. Spreadex created a spread betting calculator for just this purpose. Why not try it for size, using Andrew’s latest horse racing spread betting tips as examples:

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.