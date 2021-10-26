Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis – Tuesday October 26th

Horse racing journalist and broadcaster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Tuesday’s SpreadEx markets to find the best value fixed odds and spread bets.

Andrew’s recommendations produced a good profit yesterday and he goes to war with three suggested trades/bets on Tuesday:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday October 26th

BANGOR-ON-DEE

In-form Donald McCain has a great record at Bangor, one of his local courses, and siding with BRIAN HUGHES in the SpreadEx JOCKEYS market might be the best way to get with his runners today. Hughes has several live chances for McCain and is also on Kerry Lee’s well-fancied BLACK POPPY In the opener. At the time of writing the spread was pitched at 34-37 with 25pts awarded for a win, 10pts for a second place and 5pts for a third.

Recommendation: Buy BRIAN HUGHES in JOCKEYS market

BANGOR 2.48

In the SpreadEx fixed odds betting at Bangor, FLINTARA appeals at an each-way price (11-1 at the time of writing) in the 2m4f novices’ handicap chase (2.48). The six-year-old mare was a big eyecatcher over hurdles at Southwell when last seen, finishing third and doing clear best of those to race up with the strong early gallop. The winner, runner-up and fourth all came from well off the pace and prominent-racer Ballymilan, who dropped away to finish over 17 lengths back in sixth place, has gone on to win twice since. Her trainer, Richard Bandey, had a chase winner at Worcester last week and the switch to the larger obstacles could bring about plenty of improvement.

Recommendation: Back FLINTARA in Bangor 2.48

CATTERICK 4.25

On soft ground at Catterick today, the runners are likely to come stands’ side in the straight, favouring those drawn high. I did consider a buy of the SpreadEx ‘double draw’ market at 97 but I’m going to keep things simple and back front-runner DARK SHOT (stall 10 of 11) in this 6f handicap. Scott Dixon’s veteran was struggling to get his head in front until making all for a comfortable two-and-a-half-length success over 5f at Nottingham on October 13th and he followed up over today’s course and distance just three days later. His latest effort was especially impressive, as he was taken on for the lead by Bossipop but saw off his fellow front-runner, who dropped away to finish a ten-length last of 11. He doesn’t look to face any pace pressure today and can be bought on the SpreadEx 50-25-10 spread market or backed in the fixed odds market at 11-2.

Recommendation: Back DARK SHOT in Catterick 4.25

