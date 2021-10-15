It’s Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday October 16th and leading horse racing expert Andrew Mount highlights good betting opportunities in SpreadEx’s winning distance and favourites markets.

On Friday, Andrew’s recommendation to buy winning distances at Fakenham at 47 showed a very healthy profit after the market made up at 75.25 lengths.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday October 16th

ASCOT

One of the most popular markets offered by SpreadEx is betting on winning distances (a full explanation of spread betting can be found elsewhere on this page) and, on faster ground than for recent renewals, a sell of the distance market could pay dividends at Ascot. The ground was desperate when Trueshan sluiced home by seven and a half lengths in the opening British Champions Day Long Distance Cup last year but this race has seen some close finishes – Kew Gardens prevailed by a nose on good to soft ground in 2019 and Sheikhzayedroad had only half a length to spare over the runner-up when successful on good ground in 2016, the only two occasions in the recent past that the meeting hasn’t opened on soft or heavy going. Even on soft ground we’ve had winners score by a nose and a neck and the finish could be closely fought. With the greatest winning margin in the past five years being 1.25 lengths it will be disappointing if the huge field for the second race – the British Champions Sprint Stakes – doesn’t produce a close finish, so we could be in a strong position by race three.

Recommendation: SELL winning distances at Ascot

The Ascot Champions Day favourites market could also be a sell. Trueshan is solid enough in the opener but drying ground is no help and he did have a hard race at Longchamp just 13 days ago. Snowfall, odds-on for race three, went off the boil at this time last year and she’s been on the go for some time. She’ll appreciate taking on her own sex again but also had a hard race in France earlier this month. Palace Pier is likely to go off as favourite for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (race four) but he faces a tough rival in Baaeed. At the time of wiring Mishriff was at the head of the betting for race five – the Qipco Champion Stakes – but he was beaten by a long way in this race last season and may have been flattered by his Juddmonte International Stakes win at York where his main market rivals were inconvenienced by the good ground and extended 1m2f trip. There are plenty of solid performers batting for us, especially Dubai Honour (7-1 in the SpreadEx fixed odds betting), and Champions Day could be a bookies benefit with several short-priced horses failing to score.

Recommendation: SELL favourites at Ascot

STRATFORD 4.05

I want to oppose WILDERNESS in this handicap hurdle as the left-handed track is far from ideal. She tends to jump out to her right, losing ground in the process, and her record this way round reads 8432 (0-4)m with the latest defeat by more than eight lengths in a three-runner contest. Sell her on the spreads in the 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose WILDERNESS

