Horse racing expert Andrew Mount has cast his eye over the evening all-weather card at Newcastle on Friday October 15th and has come up with a few horses to oppose in the SpreadEx markets and a bet on the winning distances at Fakenham.

Register an account at SpreadEx and get a £20 Free Bet to use on today’s racing.

There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew was keen to take on 9-4 favourite Strike The Flint (pulled up) at Wincanton on Thursday and highlights a winning distance bet at Fakenham and three horses who might not live up to market expectations at Newcastle’s evening meeting.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday October 15th

FAKENHAM

One of the most popular markets offered by SpreadEx is betting on winning distances (a full explanation of spread betting can be found elsewhere on this page). Today’s SpreadEx winning distance market at Fakenham is set at 43-47 and I think it’s a buy at that level. Small fields of mostly modest horses can lead to some high winning margins and a maximum make-up for 30 (lengths) per race could see us cover the spread relatively quickly. The favourite in the second race – Howdyalikemenow – is currently priced at odds of 2-7 and a wide-margin win could be on the cards. The concluding handicap hurdle looks more competitive but winning margins have 14, 11 and 10 lengths have cropped up in recent years.

Recommendation: Buy winning distances at Fakenham

NEWCASTLE

NEWCASTLE 6.30

BETWEEN THE SHEETS is prominent in the betting for this 7f nursery – the 6-1 second favourite at the time of wiring – but could be worth taking on. Options include selling him on the spread in the 50-25-10 market and opposing him in match bets. He can be forgiven his last-time out Wolverhampton defeat as he was trapped out wide under patient tactics in a race run to suit those who were up with the pace but jockey Callum Shepherd hasn’t got the greatest record on the straight course here at Newcastle. In the past five seasons, he’s ridden just two winners from 52 runners over 5f-1m for a loss of £44.8 to a £1 level stake at SP (his expected number of winners was almost seven).

Recommendation: Oppose Between The Sheets

NEWCASTLE 7.00

HURSTWOOD, 9-2 joint favourite at the time of writing, makes little appeal at those odds from his tricky low draw. He was flattered by June’s 16-1 Ripon win, as he was only one of four horses to race on the quicker ground on the far side of the track from their favourable low draws (first five drawn 4, 3, 2, 8 and 1). Since then, he’s zero from six, finishing last when 100-30 back at Ripon on his latest outing.

Recommendation: Oppose HURSTWOOD

NEWCASTLE 7.30

SHE’S A DEVA, flattered from a favourable draw when scoring at Redcar on her penultimate start, could only finish fifth at the same venue next time and could prove vulnerable again. She’s lost all five all-weather starts and her sire, Fountain Of Youth, is just one from 61 with his representatives on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface.

Recommendation: Oppose SHE’S A DEVA

Spread Betting Calculator

Help is at hand if punters wish to work out what they could stand to gain or use when spread betting on horse racing. Spreadex created a spread betting calculator for just this purpose. Why not try it for size, using Andrew’s latest horse racing spread betting tips as examples:

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.