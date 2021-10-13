A well-known broadcaster and journalist, Andrew Mount has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He writes for the Racing Post, Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. A tipster using stats for decisions, punters can hear Andrew’s thoughts through William Hill Radio. Andrew creates nifty systems that help us to beat the bookies.

Andrew has four horse racing betting tips for Bath, Kempton and Nottingham today. Check out the reasons why to back them below:

BATH

2.30 – BLACKCASTLE STORM (system – sire Showcasing first-time blinkers)

It’s fascinating to see Richard Hughes reach for the first-time blinkers on BLACKCASTLE STORM, who drops down to a sprint trip for the first time n his career. Since the beginning of 2016, his sire’s progeny in this headgear have won 13 of their 80 starts (16.3%) and made a profit of £71.44 to a £1 level stake at SP. The four-year-old was only sixth at Ffos Las last time but went off hard enough in a race that was run to suit the closers.

5.55 – PLANSINA (system – Adrian Wintle local tracks)

Adrian Wintle does well at the two tracks local to his Gloucestershire training base – Chepstow and Bath – scoring with 19 of the 73 runners since racing resumed after lockdown in June of last year. Backing them blind would have returned a profit of £77.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. PLANSINA’s course record over 1m2f or shorter reads 13313 (2-5), improving to 11 (2-2) in fields of 12+ runners. Best late off a strong pace, dropping in trip to 1m looks a good idea and she should be finishing to good effect.

NOTTINGHAM

2.05 – MISS BLENNERHASSET (system – Ralph Beckett debutantes at Nottingham)

Ralph Beckett uses Nottingham to introduce some of his best fillies and they often go well at the first time of asking. He’s won with seven of his 27 female newcomers at this venue for a profit of £35.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. Four of the beaten horses finished second (22-1, 16-1, 6-1 and 11-4) and MISS BLENNERHASSET, who has the best of the draw in stall 1, looks very interesting. Five of her six half-siblings won as two-year-olds, one of them first time out.

KEMPTON

6.00 – FERNANDO RAH (system – sire Lethal Force in handicaps on Polytrack, draw adjusted)

Clive Cox has his string in fine form and FERNANDO RAH can keep the ball rolling by landing this 6f handicap. The son of Lethal Force won at Wolverhampton and Bath in July but his sire gets plenty of winners on Polytrack and he looks a likely improver now running on the surface for the first time. Backing all Lethal Force progeny in Polytrack handicaps, who were drawn in stall 6 or lower, would have found 46 winners from 245 bets (18.9%) for a profit of £72.13 to the usual £1 stake.

