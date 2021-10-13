Leading horse racing advisor and pundit Andrew Mount is regular contributor to the Racing Post, Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, GG.co.uk and William Hill Radio. His latest horse racing betting tips all have a statistical basis, so check them out here.

Andrew, who found 11-1 Bath winner Plansina from his selections on Wednesday, has four horse racing betting tips for Brighton, Chelmsford and the Curragh on Thursday. Check out the reasoning behind the selections below:

BRIGHTON

2.45 – DADS ARMY (system – Sire Ardad with 2yo newcomers)

Progeny of Ardad tend to be precocious and had we backed all of the sire’s two-year-old newcomers we’d have found nine winners from 49 bets for a huge profit of £168.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. Of the 40 beaten horses, a further 17 finished second, third or fourth, often at big prices, suggesting that DADS ARMY is worth a small interest on his debut.

CURRAGH

2.15 – ANNER CASTLE (system – patient ride over 1m4f at Roscommon last time out)

The 1m4f trip at Roscommon strongly favours those who race prominently and that was certainly the case in Ciel D’afrique’s maiden on August 16th. The winner, runner-up and third all sat close to the early pace and fourth place Gordon Elliott’s Weseekhimhere, best of those ridden patiently, was a very easy winner over hurdles next time. ANNER CASTLE, just half a length behind that rival in fifth, did well to finish so close after his slow start and can break his duck today.

CHELMSFORD

5.30 – ALPINE LADY (system – James Tate in all-weather nurseries, recent outing)

James Tate has a high strike-rate in nurseries though we’d have made a small loss by backing all his runners. The most profitable angle is to side with is all-weather nursery runners who’ve had a run in the past four weeks – this system has produced 19 winners from 61 qualifiers (31.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £23.45 to a £1 level stake at SP. ALPINE LADY, up in trip for her all-weather debut, looks well drawn and has the assistance of title-chasing William Buick.

7.00 – FORT MADDOX BROWN (system – poorly drawn at Lingfield last time out)

Since the beginning of August, it’s been difficult to win around the inside of the track at Lingfield (all-weather), putting those drawn low at a disadvantage. Since August 1st, had we bet all horses who were drawn 1, 2, 3 or 4 in a Lingfield race of 8+ runners on their latest outing we would have found 13 winners from 123 bets for a profit of £119.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. FORT MADDOX BROWN raced in the deep stuff on the inside from stall 3 when only eighth in a 1m handicap there on September 21st and might do better this time. The drop back to 7f will suit.

