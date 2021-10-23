Racing advisor Andrew Mount is a regular contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. His punditry skills can also be heard on William Hill Radio. Andrew’s stats-based approach to betting finds regular winners and he’s back with three picks for Sunday’s racing.

There’s some quality jumps action on Sunday October 24th, including the Grade 2 Old Roan Chase at Aintree, and Andrew bids to continue his good recent form with three selections:

AINTREE 3.00

ALLMANKIND (system – Flat-track bully)

It might seem strange to say that ALLMANKIND doesn’t appreciate tracks with significant undulations, as he’s won at the likes of Cheltenham, Chepstow and Sandown, but he seems happiest on easier courses. Since joining Dan Skelton his form figures on easy tracks reads 1111 (4-4) and he belied stamina doubts by winning over this 2m4f trip at Ayr in the spring. He had a pipe opener at Chepstow earlier this month and his attacking style will be an asset.

WINCANTON 3.20

ESPRIT DE SAMOZA (system – wind operation and tongue-tie combination)

Young jumpers (aged five, six or seven) have a good record on their first start following wind surgery, especially if fitted with a tongue-tie and running fresh (after a break of 90 days or longer). This system has thrown up 41 winners from 246 bets (16.9% strike-rate) for a huge profit of £115.92 to a £1 level stake at SP. ESPRIT DE SAMOZA has had a wind operation since finishing an 11-1 third at Newton Abbot in July and might be able to give in-form Jane Williams another winner.

AINTREE 5.20

EMZARA (system – Anthony Honeyball, first-time tongue-tie in bumpers)

Anthony Honeyball has a fine record in national hunt flat races (bumpers), especially with horses wearing a tongue-tie for the first time. He’s sent out 12 winners from 49 runners under these conditions (24.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £51.74 to a £1 level stake at SP.

