The latest Andrew Mount horse racing betting tips column for Sunday, October 10 contains fancies for the best of the equine action. With more than two decades in the industry behind him, he has unearthed some neat betting systems. Readers may know Andrew from the Racing Post, Weekender and Racing & Football Outlook, where he writes regular articles. He also appears as a pundit on William Hill Radio and Racing Post TV. Andrew’s horse racing betting tips are all based on stats, so find out what they suggest.

Andrew’s three selections this Sunday come from Goodwood and Newton Abbot. Get the lowdown on those here:

Goodwood

3.30 – UNSPOKEN (system – Ralph Beckett second run in a nursery)

Ralph Beckett’s nursery debutants have returned a loss of £34.63 to a £1 level stake since the start of 2013 (18 winners from 113 runners, 15.9% strike-rate) but they often improve for that initial handicap experience. Those having their second run in a nursery won 15 of their 54 starts (27.8%) for a profit of £39.58. His two qualifiers so far this year included a 15-2 winner and UNSPOKEN could be the answer to this tricky puzzle.

Newton Abbot

1.00pm – HONESTLYNTRUFULLY (system – placed under a patient ride in Warwick bumper last time out)

It usually pays to race on the front end at Warwick, especially in bumpers which are often slowly run. Since the beginning of 2012, horses who finished in the first three under a patient ride went on to win 15 of their 45 starts at the next time of asking for a profit of £34.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. In-form Philip Hobbs cane land this novice hurdle with stable debutant HONESTLYNTRUFULLY, who came from further back than ideal when a three-length 12-1 third in a Warwick bumper for Pam Sly in the spring.

2.37 – MONTY GUIRY (system – Christian Williams second-time cheekpieces)

Christian Williams has a respectable record with his runners in first-time cheekpieces – sending out six winners from 33 runners – but we’d have lost money by backing them blind at SP (-£0.50). However, with second-time cheekpieces his record improves to six from 19 for a profit of £21.75. Three of the beaten horses finished second, including at 14-1, and point winner MONTY GUIRY, who no doubt needed the experience when well held in a Class 3 handicap on his recent chase debut at Warwick, could bounce back in this weaker contest.

