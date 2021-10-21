Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips – Friday October 22nd

Andrew Mount is a regular contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He can also be heard on William Hill Radio and occasionally pundits on Racing Post TV. His stats-based approach to betting finds value selections on a daily basis.

Andrew has cast his eye over the horse racing meetings on Friday October 22nd and come up with several recommended bets at Cheltenham, Doncaster, Newbury and Dundalk:

DONCASTER 1.00

YOUTHFUL KING (system – sire Fountain Of Youth AW to turf switch)

The Luke Dace-trained YOUTHFUL KING was an eyecatcher on his turf debut at Sandown last month, going down by just four lengths in fifth place when 200-1 for a 7f novice contest. He became a rare all-weather winner for his sire Fountain Of Youth when 16-1 at Lingfield next time and there could be more to come back on turf. His sire’s progeny are profitable to back when switching from the all-weather to turf (+£10.00) and he continues to be underrated in the betting.

CHELTENHAM 2.30

ANY NEWS (system – Neil Mullholland non-festival Cheltenham runners)

With spring horse Fidelio Vallis usually vulnerable at this time of year, the bet could be Neil Mulholland’s ANY NEWS. His record below Class 1 level reads 1122 (2-4), with the latest defeat by a neck. His trainer is just one from 48 with his Cheltenham festival runners but his record at the ‘off’ meetings is a far more respectable 19 from 101 for a profit of £15.64.

DUNDALK 5.15

BARONIAL PRIDE (system – sire Mayson first-time cheekpieces on the AW)

They went hard in this race last year, setting it up for the wide-drawn closers, and a similar scenario could suit BARONIAL PRIDE. Joseph O’Brien’s gelding was always playing catch-up after blowing the start over course and distance last time, doing well to finish in mid-division. The first-time cheekpieces could help – progeny of the sire Mayson are eight from 37 when wearing this headgear on the all-weather (+£38.25 to a £1 level stake at SP).

NEWBURY 5.35

TIN FANDANGO (system – Mark Usher in apprentice handicap)

TIN FANDANGO loves the mud, winning on heavy going at Lingfield on his penultimate start and finishing second by a neck in a field of 15 on officially soft going at Goodwood last time. He has underfoot conditions to suit and, since the beginning of 2016, his trainer Mark Usher is 12 from 93 with his runners in apprentice handicaps (expected winners = 6.76) for a profit of £54.50 to a £1 level stake at SP.

DUNDALK 6.45

PANDEMIC PRINCESS & WAR EFFORT (system – sire Mehmas in AW nurseries)

Progeny of the sire Mehmas do well in nurseries (handicaps for two-year-olds) on the all-weather, winning 17 of their 71 starts (24% strike-rate) for a profit of £66.08 to a £1 level stake at SP. There are two qualifiers in this 5f contest – PANDEMIC PRINCESS and WAR EFFORT, forecast at 20-1 and 8-1 respectively, and both are worth a small interest.

