Mike Tomlin told reporters that the Steelers plan to start Justin Fields again in Week 2

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers started their season on the road vs. the Atlanta Falcons. A few weeks before the season began, head coach Mike Tomlin named Russell Wilson the starting QB. His backup is former Beats starter Justin Fields. However, a calf injury for Wilson caused him to miss Week 1. 

Justin Fields got the start vs. Atlanta and did just enough to help the team win 18-10. Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, kicker Chris Boswell made six field goals to score all 18 of the teams’ points. In Week 2, the Steelers are on the road again, this time to face the Denver Broncos. According to Mike Tomlin, the team plans on starting QB Justin Fields again in Week 2.

Justin Fields is on track to start again for the Steelers in Week 2 vs. Denver


This offseason, the Steelers made a change at QB. Two years after drafting Kenny Pickett in the first round, the team traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles. To replace Pickett, Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson after he was released by the Broncos. Additionally, the team made a trade with the Bears for Justin Fields. With Wilson starting the 2024 season with an injury, Fields started in Week 1 and helped lead the Steelers to a win vs. the Falcons.

Fields was 17-23 for 176 passing yards and a long of 20 yards. His top receiver that game was George Pickens with six catches on seven targets for 85 yards. Pat Friermiuth had four catches for 27 yards. Despite not scoring a touchdown, Fields was able to lead six drives that ended in a made field goal. That was enough to beat the Falcons on Sunday with how dominant the Steelers’ defense played. In Week 2, Pittsburgh is on the road to face the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson is still dealing with calf tightness and Justin Fields is going to start again this Sunday.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

