Alaves vs Valencia live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

The 2021-22 La Liga season is back in action this weekend, with Valencia hosting a struggling Deportivo Alaves side at the Estadio Mestalla on Sunday.

Alaves vs Valencia Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Alaves vs Valencia in La Liga, LiveScore Bet has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with LiveScore Bet and watch the Alaves vs Valencia live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join LiveScore Bet by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join LiveScore Bet and watch Alaves vs Valencia live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Alaves vs Valencia Preview

Valencia is now in 11th place in La Liga and has had a remarkably dismal run of form in recent weeks. Los Che drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad in their last La Liga match and will need to be more clinical if they are to take three points from this match.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, is currently 19th in the league rankings and on the verge of relegation. Last week, the Basque side suffered a humiliating 3-1 loss to Elche, and they cannot afford a repeat performance in this game.

When does Alaves vs Valencia kick-off?

The Alaves vs Valencia will kick off at 18:00 on 13th February 2022 at Estadio Mendizorroza.

Join LiveScore Bet and watch Alaves vs Valencia.

Alaves vs Valencia Team News

Alaves Team News

Alaves has not reported any injury or suspension concerns up till now.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Pacheco; Tenaglia, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Jason, Pina, Pons, Rioja; Joselu, Guidetti

Valencia Team News

Valencia will be without the services of Gaya, Hugo Guillamón, Jasper Cillessen, and Gabriel Paulista.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Correira, Comert, Diakhaby, Gaya; Foulquier, Soler, Moriba; Gil, Guedes, Duro

Join LiveScore Bet and follow Alaves vs Valencia.