Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. To Meet With Detroit Lions

University of Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. will visit the Lions ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The #Lions will host Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr. for a visit later this week, per sources. One of the draft’s cleanest and most talented prospects, Anderson figures to be gone by Detroit’s pick at No. 6. A possible candidate to trade up? pic.twitter.com/Ge77EGOLpa — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2023

The Lions currently hold the sixth overall pick in the draft. Detroit is in need of help in several areas, especially the pass rush. That is where Anderson delivers at such a high level.

Anderson is considered one of the top edge rushers in the draft class. He was a dominant force for Alabama in his freshman and sophomore seasons. In his junior season, however, he recorded 51 total tackles, 10.0 sacks, and 17.0 tackles for loss. Kind of a down year for the previous two seasons. These stats set him en route to being named a consensus All-American and winning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award.

Why Select Anderson?

At 6’4″ and 235 pounds, Anderson possesses a rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism that make him a coveted prospect for NFL teams. He is known for his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage. His ability to bend around the edge, and his tenacity as a pass rusher.

If the Lions were to select Anderson with the sixth overall pick, however, he would provide an immediate boost to their pass rush. He could become a cornerstone of their defense for years to come. However, it remains to be seen whether the Lions will ultimately decide to select Anderson. They also might go in a different direction with their top pick. They also need corner back after they just traded away Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons.

A pairing of Anderson and Aiden Hutchinson would be deadly for opposing offenses. Anderson’s meeting with the Lions is a sign of his status as one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. His potential is set to have a significant impact at the next level. Lions fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his visit and hope that he can help lead the team to success in the years to come.