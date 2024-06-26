NBA

After trading Mikal Bridges, the Brooklyn Nets have all but announced they are tanking in 2024-25

Zach Wolpin
On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets made it clear what direction their franchise is heading in 2024-25. The team traded away their best player, Mikal Bridges, to the New York Knicks. Bridges was their top asset in their trade with Phoenix for Kevin Durant. However, Brooklyn could not refuse the overwhelming package of picks that the Knicks were willing to offer. 

There had been reports this offseason that the Nets have turned down multiple first-round picks for Bridges. ESPN’s Brian Windorst reported that he heard a team had offered six first-rounders for Bridges. However, it was Brooklyn making a deal with the Knicks to acquire Bridges for four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, & 2031). Additionally, the Nets received Bojan Bogdanovic, a protected 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, the Knicks’ unprotected 2028 pick swap, and an additional second-round pick. It was an offer the Nets simply could not refuse.

Trading Mikal Bridges was not the only move the Nets made on Tuesday night


By trading Mikal Bridges, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with their best player. In return, the Nets did receive a massive haul of picks. However, trading Bridges was not the only move the Nets made last night. Brooklyn was involved in a deal with the Rockets to reacquire the picks they sent to Houston during their trade for James Harden. The Nets received a 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, and rights to the least favorable of Mavs, Rockets’ and Suns’ first-round picks in 2029.

In exchange, the Rockets received a 2025 first-round pick swap (Houston/Oklahoma City for Phoenix), a 2027 first-round pick via the Suns, and rights to the two most favorable of Mavs’, Suns’, and Rockets’ first-round picks in 2029. With those deals taking place, the Nets have 16 first-round picks from 2025-2031. Sources around the league have reported that there could be a firesale in Brooklyn this offseason. The team could part ways with other role players on their roster. All to try and tank away the 2024-25 season to have a chance at a top lottery pick in 2025.


No player could be safe on Brooklyn’s roster this offseason. If there’s a team with interest in one of their players, the Nets are going to take that call. That means players like Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Ben Simmons, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Dennis Schroder could all be on the chopping block. Brooklyn needed to choose whether they wanted to continue staying mediocre or start fresh. Their trades with the Knicks and Rockets on Tuesday night signal a rebuild. We’ll have to see what general manager Sean Marks can do as he tries to rebuild this Nets team.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
