NBA

Add Giannis To The List Of NBA Stars That The Warriors Are Interested In

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz steph curry giannis antetokounmpo gettyimages 1125534215 e1689198107422
rsz steph curry giannis antetokounmpo gettyimages 1125534215 e1689198107422

The Golden State Warriors have made plenty of headlines lately. On the court, their recent hot streak has salvaged their season, as they are now within striking distance of the top-8 in the West headed into the home stretch. And off the floor, they were the subject of some of the biggest rumors that surrounded NBA All Star Weekend, and those have been added to, according to a report from a reputable source.

NBA: Warriors Reportedly Have Eyes On Giannis

The major news broke late last week. It was reported that the Warriors attempted to pry LeBron James away from the Lakers around the trade deadline, but to no avail. And even though no deal was done, the insinuation that Golden State is looking to bring in another superstar to play alongside Steph Curry had been created, which will likely lead to plenty of rumors as the rest of the season plays out.

It seems as though we are going to get an early taste. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors’ “dream scenario” this coming off-season is to bring in former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It would be quite the pairing, as both Steph and Giannis have mentioned in the past that they’d enjoy playing with one another at some point. The Bucks are in the top-3 in the East as we head into the home stretch of the 2024 regular season, but they are well behind the Boston Celtics, and Antetokounmpo’s immediate future in Milwaukee could hinge on how the team plays out the rest of the season. If he looks for greener pastures should the Bucks come up short, then the Warriors would likely be on his list.

Warriors Can Sense The End Is Near…Or Here.

Golden State can clearly see the end of their dynasty coming. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have their nights, but are streaky at best, and Curry has done everything in his power to pull them to a .500 record through the first 50 or so games. They could be finally looking to break up the trio that has been together since 2012, in order to give Curry a few more cracks at a championship before his time is up.

As for this season, the Warriors have some work to do if they want to get into the top-6 in the Western Conference. They are 5 games behind the Pelicans for the final non-Play In spot, and have a couple of tough games this coming weekend against the Lakers and Nuggets.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz steph curry giannis antetokounmpo gettyimages 1125534215 e1689198107422
NBA

LATEST Add Giannis To The List Of NBA Stars That The Warriors Are Interested In

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
rsz gettyimages 2021686525
NBA
Players, Media Comment On Lackluster NBA All-Star Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 19 2024

Adam Silver and the NBA front office stressed the importance of effort during the 2024 All-Star Game as well as in future events. The game has lost some of its…

Jacque Vaughn Nets pic
NBA
The Brooklyn Nets have dismissed head coach Jacque Vaughn
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 19 2024

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets will have their first game after the all-star break. They will be on the road vs. the Toronto Raptors. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Brooklyn…

Damian Lillard all star game MVP
NBA
Damian Lillard made NBA history this weekend and tied an accomplishment of Michael Jordan
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 19 2024
Adam Silver NBA
NBA
What can the league do to fix their issue with the competition level in the all-star game?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 19 2024
rsz docrivers
NBA
NBA: Doc Rivers Says Bucks Coaching Job Is “Harder Than I Thought”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 17 2024
JFTE5R6IPX2PVBW73WQF434X5A 65c5811392dd2 768x432 ezgif.com resize
NBA
NBA: Jaylen Brown Is First All-Star To Compete In Dunk Contest Since 2018
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 17 2024
Arrow to top