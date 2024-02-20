The Golden State Warriors have made plenty of headlines lately. On the court, their recent hot streak has salvaged their season, as they are now within striking distance of the top-8 in the West headed into the home stretch. And off the floor, they were the subject of some of the biggest rumors that surrounded NBA All Star Weekend, and those have been added to, according to a report from a reputable source.

NBA: Warriors Reportedly Have Eyes On Giannis

The major news broke late last week. It was reported that the Warriors attempted to pry LeBron James away from the Lakers around the trade deadline, but to no avail. And even though no deal was done, the insinuation that Golden State is looking to bring in another superstar to play alongside Steph Curry had been created, which will likely lead to plenty of rumors as the rest of the season plays out.

It seems as though we are going to get an early taste. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors’ “dream scenario” this coming off-season is to bring in former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It would be quite the pairing, as both Steph and Giannis have mentioned in the past that they’d enjoy playing with one another at some point. The Bucks are in the top-3 in the East as we head into the home stretch of the 2024 regular season, but they are well behind the Boston Celtics, and Antetokounmpo’s immediate future in Milwaukee could hinge on how the team plays out the rest of the season. If he looks for greener pastures should the Bucks come up short, then the Warriors would likely be on his list.

Warriors Can Sense The End Is Near…Or Here.

Golden State can clearly see the end of their dynasty coming. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have their nights, but are streaky at best, and Curry has done everything in his power to pull them to a .500 record through the first 50 or so games. They could be finally looking to break up the trio that has been together since 2012, in order to give Curry a few more cracks at a championship before his time is up.

As for this season, the Warriors have some work to do if they want to get into the top-6 in the Western Conference. They are 5 games behind the Pelicans for the final non-Play In spot, and have a couple of tough games this coming weekend against the Lakers and Nuggets.