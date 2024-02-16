Betting

NBA Odds: Will The Golden State Warriors Make The Playoffs This Season?

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Golden State Warriors are heading into the NBA All-Star break as one of the hotter teams in the league. Before Wednesday’s tough loss to the Clippers, they were riding a 5-game winning streak, and have now won eight of their last ten after holding off a late surge from the Jazz on Thursday night.

NBA Odds: Will The Warriors Make The Playoffs?

But these aren’t the Warriors that we’ve been accustomed to seeing. On January 27th, their loss to the Lakers dropped them to 5 games under .500 with a mark of 19-24, and they were in 12th place in the Western Conference. The trade deadline was looming, and there were rumors surrounding guys like Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson about their futures with the team.

The front office decided to keep the team together, making little noise at the deadline, despite their obvious need for an upgrade of some kind. In rolling with the same group of players, though, the Warriors have turned things on, and have used their current hot streak to improve their record to 27-26 heading into NBA All-Star Weekend. They now find themselves in the 10th spot in the West, the lowest possible seed to qualify for the Play-In Tournament.

So what will the second half of the season look like for Golden State? Will they continue their winning ways in order to qualify for the postseason? There are odds available at BetOnline regarding whether the Warriors are a playoff team, and the odds are essentially even at this point.

Will The Golden State Warriors Make The Playoffs?

– Yes (-110)

– No (-120)

Bet on Warriors To Make Playoffs (-110) at BetOnline

It should be noted that those numbers are the post Play-In designations, the ones that reflect whether the team will be a part of the final 8.

Team Needs More Consistency To Achieve Their Goals

What do the Warriors have to do to achieve their goal? Of course, star guard Stephen Curry must continue to play at his usual high level. But mostly, they’ll need consistency. They’ve gotten good nights out of Wiggins, Thompson, and even Draymond Green that have helped them win games so far this year, but those players seem just as likely to have a dud of a performance as they are to score 25+.

Jonathan Kuminga has certainly been the best development story for the team this year, as he is averaging over 15 points per game in an increased role in his third year.

Coming out of the break, the Warriors will take on the Lakers on a Thursday night, followed by games against the Hornets and Nuggets before starting a 4-game road trip to the Northeast.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
