Aaron Rodgers calls the Jets 'must-watch TV' in 2024 with six primetime games in the first 11 weeks

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, the Jets finished 7-10 and missed out on the playoffs for the 13th straight season. Last year was supposed to be different for New York. However, four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles after just a few plays in Week 1 vs. the Bills. Rodgers never returned and the Jets struggled with consistency at QB all season. 

The one-time Super Bowl champion QB is 40 years old and is heading into his 20th professional season in 2024. New York expects Rodgers to be 100% for Week 1 vs. the San Francisco 49ers. This season, the Jets have six primetime games in the first 11 weeks. Rodgers calls the team “must-watch TV” in 2024.

Can Aaron Rodgers navigate the Jets through a tough schedule to begin the 2024 season?


It’s been a long-awaited return for Aaron Rodgers after a devastating end to his 2023 season. Rodgers was on the field for four plays before tearing his Achilles. At that point, New York’s 2023 season was essentially flushed down the drain. The Jets had to use Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian. After losing out on Rodgers’ first season with the Jets, the NFL has given New York several primetime games this season. Including six in their first 11 weeks.

New York is going to kick off the season with a matchup vs. the reigning NFC Champs, the 49ers. That’s primetime MNF for Aaron Rodgers’s first game back since tearing his Achilles in September. Their next primetime game is in Week 3 on TNF vs. the Patriots. Next up is MNF vs. the Bills in Week 6. The Jets have another primetime Game in Week 7 on the road vs. the Steelers on SNF. In Week 9, the Jets will host the Texans for a Week 9 matchup of TNF. To finish out their primetime gauntlet to start the season, the Jets are at home in Week 11 to face the Colts.


NFL analyst Warren Sharp notes that the Jets have the 4th easiest schedule in the NFL this season according to his metrics. That bodes well for New York having a bounce-back season. We still have not seen the true potential of the Jets’ offense. New York has revamped their offense this offseason with additions like former Chargers WR Mike Willaims. Additionally, the Jets drafted WR Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky. He is going to be a special player for the Jets. Not to mention they have 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garrett Wilson. Plenty of talent for Aaron Rodgers in 2024.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

