Aaron Rodgers Is Now The Highest Paid Athlete In New York City

The Aaron Rodgers saga is finally over after 6 weeks of negotiations between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. One of the biggest issues with acquiring the 39-year-old quarterback is the price tag that follows him, and it now makes him the highest paid athlete in New York City.

According to Spotrac and via The Boardroom, only $15.8 million of what Rodgers is owed in 2023 will be paid by the Jets, but that doesn’t stop him from being fully compensated. For the upcoming season, it is estimated that Rodgers will earn $59.5 million, which holds a base salary of $1.165 million and a signing bonus of over $58 million.

Aaron Rodgers Is Now Highest Paid Athlete In New York City

The pay day will make Aaron Rodgers the highest paid athlete in the city, and by a wide margin.

He blows his football peers out of the water. Leonard Williams of the Giants held the title as highest paid football player in New York City before the arrival of Rodgers, but now his $32 million for 2023 seems dwarfed in comparison. CJ Mosley is the next-highest paid player on the Jets, and he’ll take home $21 million for the upcoming season.

The basketball players don’t hold a candle, either. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are the highest paid players on the Knicks, coming in at $28 million and $26 million, both of which are doubled by Rodgers’ contract.

BREAKING NEWS: Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets pic.twitter.com/lN97ccCrFG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 24, 2023

The only athletes that come remotely close are the baseball players. The Mets went on a spending spree this last off-season and have the highest payroll in MLB history, but it is allocated throughout the roster. Max Scherzer was the big winner in the yearly cash department, and he is making $43 million this year. Aaron Judge just signed a new contract as well, but he’ll be paid nearly $20 million less than Rodgers, coming in at $40 million this year.

The Jets can only hope that the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers is worth every penny. The team has been historically starved for a franchise quarterback, and their history of signal callers might be the second worst, only behind the Chicago Bears. The roster is as talented as it has been in well over a decade, and the thought is that an MVP-caliber veteran quarterback is the missing piece for the team to make a run at a Super Bowl.

