76ers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Maxey (ankle) return tonight after missing three games in a row?

Zach Wolpin
Through 46 games this season, the 76ers are 29-17. That is 5th in the Eastern Conference and the team has been struggling as of late. Philadelphia is 6-4 in their last 10 but have lost four in a row. The Sixers are dealing with injuries to some of their key players including Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. 

Embiid is already ruled out on Thursday vs. the Jazz due to a left knee injury. Additionally, Tyrese Maxey has missed the last three games in a row due to an ankle injury. However, head coach Nick Nurse believes there’s a chance that will play for the Sixers vs. Utah. It could come down to a game-time decision for the 23-year-old PG.

Can Tyrese Maxey make his return for the Sixer after missing three games in a row with an ankle injury?


The Philadelphia 76ers will be finishing a five-game road trip tonight when they play the Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. EST. It’s a chance for the Sixers to get back in the win collum after dropping their last four games. Injuries have hurt the team over the last week and have left key players out of Nick Nurse’s rotation. Their biggest loss is not having Joel Embiid. There’s no question about that.

Philly also struggles when they don’t have the production of Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers can hold their own when Maxey plays and Embiid doesn’t. With both out, the 76ers are a different team. In 2023-24, Maxey is averaging a career-high (25.7) points, (3.6) rebounds, (6.6) steals, and (1.0) steals per game. He is flourishing without James Harden on the team this season and can be the lead ball-handler for the team. Maxey is likely going to be a first-time all-star this season.


Nick Nurse has more than a few injuries he has to be aware of on his team. Marcus Morris Sr. is doubtful to play and 2022-23 league MVP Joel Embiid is out with a left knee injury. Nicolas Batum is questionable to play tonight along with Tyrese Maxey who is dealing with an ankle injury. Philly is playing a Jazz roster that currently has no injury designations. They are fully healthy and ready to pull off an upset vs, the 76ers. Based on Nurse’s comments, Tyrese Maxey has a strong chance at playing vs. Utah.

