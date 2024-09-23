Jauan Jennings had a career game in week 3, but the receiver couldn’t carry San Francisco over the line as the Rams pulled off a late comeback to win at SoFi Stadium.

Career Game For Jauan Jennings

San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings had a career high game on Sunday against the Rams, scoring a hattrick of touchdowns in a game where injuries plagued the Niners.

George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey were amongst those watching on from the sideline with injuries in week 3, but Jennings was able to run the offence all by himself despite the loss.

Jennings picked up 175 receiving yards off 11 receptions on Sunday, with both stats a career high in the NFL for the receiver on top of his three touchdowns.

His career game wasn’t just good for Jennings personally, as he also became the first 49ers WR to record 150+ yards and 10+ catches for three scores since Jerry Rice.

Despite Jennings’ career game, the 49ers were shocked in Los Angeles over the weekend as the road side blew a 14 point lead in the third quarter to lose right at the death.

Rams Pull Off Late Comeback

The Niners led by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter, largely thanks to the work of Jennings on his career high day. Matthew Stafford and co. were ready to spoil the party though and they shocked everyone with a remarkable comeback deep into the week 3 matchup.

Jennings wasn’t the only one scoring three touchdowns at SoFi Stadium this weekend, as Kyren Williams continued his impressive start to the campaign with three scores of his own.

Williams’ second touchdown of the afternoon came in the third quarter from a three yard run, which made the game competitive again heading into the final period.

After a Jake Moody field goal the 49ers led by 10 points again, but their hopes were short lived as the Rams began an impressive final quarter comeback.

Williams completed his hattrick with just under two minutes left on the clock and the Niners were left helpless, as they went four and out to hand the ball back to the Rams with the scores level.

San Francisco couldn’t stop a huge return on the punt and as a result, rookie Joshua Karty had a chipped walk-off field goal to win the game for the Rams.