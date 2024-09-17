NFL

49ers’ Deebo Samuel will miss multiple weeks with a calf strain suffered in Week 2

In Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers had a convincing win at home vs. the New York Jets. The Niners were on the road in Week 2 to face the Minnesota Vikings. It was an uncharacteristically low-scoring game for San Francisco. They lost 23-17 to the Vikings on Sunday. 

Near the end of the game, San Francisco’s All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel suffered a calf strain. The 28-year-old is expected to miss multiple weeks according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Shanahan’s news about Samuel missing time. Not ideal for a 49ers offense that is already without RB Christian McCaffrey.

How will the 49ers offense operate with Deebo Samuel on the sideline?


On Minnesota’s third to final offensive snap of the game, Deebo Samuel suffered a calf strain. The talented WR hopped off the field for one play before he returned for the 49ers’ last offensive play. Samuel finished the game with eight catches for 110 receiving yards. No player on offense was targeted more than Samuel in Week 2 for San Francisco. Now that Deebo is going to miss some time, the Niners are going to need their depth to step up. After being paid this offseason, the 49ers need Brandon Aiyuk to increase his production.

He has just six catches for 71 receiving yards through the first two games of the season. The 49ers need Aiyuk to shake off the rust and be ready to move forward. It doesn’t help that Aiyuk sat out all offseason and preseason waiting to sign a new deal. He dropped a touchdown in Week 1 vs. the Jets. San Francisco will use Aiyuk as their WR1 while Deebo Samuel misses time with a calf strain. Juan Jennings is third on the depth chart and he’ll be slotted into the WR2 role with Deebo out.

Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell, and Jacon Cowing. In the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Niners selected WR Ricky Pearsall out of Florida. The rookie was shot through the chest before the season started and he amazingly survived. He’s out for the first four weeks. The team could certainly use him on the field with Deebo Samuel out.

