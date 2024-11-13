NFL

49ers' CB Deommodore Lenoir received a five-year, $92 million extension

Zach Wolpin
In Week 10, the 49ers were on the road to face the Buccaneers. It was Christian McCaffrey’s season debut for San Francisco after missing the first nine games. The 49ers never had a consistent lead on Tampa Bay in Week 10 and it came down to the wire. 

After several missed field goals, kicker Jake Moody nailed a 44-yard attempt as time expired. San Francisco is now 5-4 this season and is second in the NFC West. Yesterday, ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler reported that Niners’ CB Deommodore Lenoir received a five-year, $92 million extension. The 25-year-old is in his fourth season with the 49ers and has been paid handsomely for his play on the field.

Deommodore Lenoir was given a long-term extension from the 49ers


With a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the 49ers selected Deommodore Lenoir out of Oregon. As a rookie in 2021, Lenoir played in 13 of the teams’ 17 games and made two starts. During his second season in 2022, Lenoir played in all 17 games and made 13 starts for San Francisco. The former Oregon Duck made a name for himself last season with a career-high three interceptions, 10 passes defended, and 84 combined tackles. He also started all 17 games for the Niners last season including all of their postseason games as well.

Through nine starts in 2024, Lenoir is having another strong season for the 49ers. He has two interceptions, six passes defended, one forced fumble, and 53 combined tackles. So far this season, he’s played in 99% of San Francisco’s defensive snaps. Heading into the 2024 season, Lenoir was playing on an expiring rookie contract at $3.11 million. He’ll no longer need to worry about being paid long-term after a five-year. $92 million extension. Lenior is a talented young CB for the 49ers who only has room to grow. Don’t be surprised if Lenoir is a Pro Bowl CB at some point in his future.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
