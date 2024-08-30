Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are all reportedly keeping a close eye on Manchester United star Jadon Sancho on deadline day, August 30. The English winger, who fell out with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag last September, is open to leaving Old Trafford on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Despite reconciling with Ten Hag earlier this summer, Sancho has yet to feature in a Premier League game for Man Utd. His only appearance came in United’s 7-6 shootout defeat to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. Understandably, Sancho does not want to compromise his career by staying at United, whereas the club is also unwilling to keep paying $330,000 a week for a bench warmer.

Status Update On Jadon Sancho Amid Links With Juventus, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund

According to HITC, as many as four clubs are monitoring the Manchester United winger’s situation. The Red Devils reportedly held initial talks with Chelsea over a possible swap deal involving Sancho and Raheem Sterling. Sterling has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge after Enzo Maresca took charge earlier this summer and is looking for a way out. Chelsea and Manchester United have not taken their talks to advanced stages, but the Pensioners have not dropped out of the race.

Juventus, meanwhile, has tabled an offer for Sancho. The Old Lady wants to sign the Englishman on a one-year loan and will cover around half of his wages. They also want a purchase option included in the deal. Manchester United is open to the loan transfer but wants to include a mandatory purchase clause instead of an optional one. Juventus is unwilling to better their offer and has left it on the table.

Bayern Munich has also been keeping tabs on Sancho but has yet to table a formal offer. The club could up the ante if Kingsley Coman, who is reportedly on Arsenal and Saudi clubs’ radar, finds a new club on deadline day.

Lastly, there is Borussia Dortmund, who helped Sancho become the player he is. Dortmund signed Sancho on a half-season loan in January after his bust-up with Ten Hag, and the 24-year-old rewarded their faith by helping them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

However, Dortmund is not financially strong enough to pull off the transfer, with HITC claiming the club would struggle to even match Juventus’ offer.