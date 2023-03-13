The Minnesota Vikings could be looking to further their cost-cutting efforts this off-season, and running back Dalvin Cook could be one of the cap casualties.

The Vikings had an excellent regular season record in 2022, finishing 13-4 and winning the NFC North by a full four games. They were upset by the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs, though, and were left with something of a mess on their payroll for the off-season.

3 Potential Destinations Should Dalvin Cook Leave The Vikings

Adam Thielen and Patrick Peterson have already left and are on the move, and the defense could be losing linebacker Eric Kendicks as well. But if Cook’s time is over in Minnesota, his would be the biggest name that the Vikings would lose this year.

Dalvin Cook has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last four seasons, while being one of the most productive backs in the league. Over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Cook rushed for 29 total touchdowns and nearly 2,800 yards, the highest numbers over that span.

Should the Vikings decide to shop Cook’s services to other teams, who might be interested?

Will Dalvin Cook join Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill in Miami? 📈 Odds for his next team: Dolphins (+300)

Bills (+400)

Broncos (+400)

Bears (+500)

Ravens (+700)

Cowboys (+700)

Buccaneers (+700)

Rams (+1200)

Bengals (+1400)

Saints (+1400) pic.twitter.com/O8CdpX3RSb — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 13, 2023

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are one obvious choice. Cook was born and raised in South Florida as a Dolphins fan, and was one of the top athletes that the area has ever seen as a high schooler. Miami has an obvious opening at running back now that their stable from last year are all unsigned, and Cook would make an already-explosive offense even more so.

Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins’ rivals could also be in play. The Buffalo Bills haven’t been able to make it over the top in the AFC playoffs over the last few years, and much of their shortcomings have to do with their lack of a reliable rushing attack. They could view Cook as the missing piece, and would likely be willing to give up a little bit extra in any trade package, should it come to that.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears could also show some interest. They are building from the ground up and have some of the best assets of any team in the league, draft and otherwise. They’ve already added nice pieces on both sides of the ball in free agency and through trades, as the Bears look like they are serious about competing, and soon.

The Vikings likely wouldn’t trade Cook within the division, but if he is released, the Bears could be one of the first teams in line for Dalvin Cook’s services.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like