3 Possible Destinations For Chris Paul After Being Waived By Suns

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
In shocking NBA news, the Phoenix Suns waived Chris Paul on Wednesday afternoon. The immediate future of the point guard was certainly in question, and it was unclear whether he’d return to play for the Suns next season or not. But according to reports from earlier in the week, the team looked as though they’d keep Paul and look to trade Deandre Ayton instead.

A change needed to be made somewhere along the line. It started with the questionable firing of head coach Monty Williams, who had been a large part of the team’s turnaround over the last few years. But epic playoff failures in back-to-back seasons were apparently a cause for his demise, though it was known that the roster needed some adjusting, as well.

3 Possible Destinations For Chris Paul After Being Waived By Suns:

Now that he will be one of the top free agents this coming summer, we can begin to wonder just where exactly he’ll end up. Here are three possible destinations for Chris Paul:

Miami Heat

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are always on the search for their next star player, and often have their names in the mix when one becomes available. They are an attractive destination, and have been even before their current magical playoff run. It is likely that the team’s front office will be doing all that they can to capitalize on the prime of Jimmy Butler’s career, meaning moves will have to be made soon.

The team currently has Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry playing the point guard position. While the two have performed well in the playoffs, it stands to reason that the team will look to upgrade at the position.

Los Angeles Lakers

Along with the Heat, the Lakers will likely be one of the favorites to land Chris Paul. There have always been rumors about he and LeBron James wanting to play together, given their longstanding friendship, and now may be a better time than ever.

Los Angeles will surely look to upgrade this offseason after a disappointing defeat in the playoffs, and they should have a clear vacancy at point guard going into 2023-24. Both James and Paul are in the twilight of their respective careers, and finally teaming up may be their last big move.

Philadelphia 76ers

Another team that is ready to contend but looking for that last missing piece is the 76ers. They, too, had a disappointing end to their season, and the ceiling of the team is in question despite employing the MVP in Joel Embiid.

Could Chris Paul be the answer? The team failed to get it done with James Harden manning the point, but it is likely that he’ll be gone off to find greener pastures this off-season. This would open the door for a possible acquisition of Paul, and Philadelphia could be near the top of the betting odds list of teams most likely to land him.

